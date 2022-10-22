Russian attack | Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson is difficult but certain, says an expert

The teacher of military skills at the Swedish National Defense Academy sees that the loss of Herson would be symbolically significant for Russia. However, Russia wants to hold on to Crimea.

Ukraine during the fall, has recaptured several areas occupied by Russia in its counterattacks. In September, Ukrainian forces advanced rapidly in the Kharkiv area, and in October, attention has shifted especially to Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The British Ministry of Defense estimated on Thursday that Russia is considering a large-scale withdrawal from the west side of the Dnieper River. The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Saturday that Russia’s retreat in the western parts of Kherson has begun.

In practice, Russia started a partial transfer of troops from the western side of the river to the eastern side of the Kherson already about a month ago, states the teacher of military skills at the Swedish National Defense University, Lt. Col. Peter Liden.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lidén

At first, Russia evacuated high-ranking personnel, now entire units.

The transfer of Russian troops to the east side of the Dnieper has been made more difficult by the fact that Ukraine has destroyed river crossings. Lidén has not yet seen an announcement about a comprehensive evacuation from the west side of the river – and moving all the troops would not be possible immediately, as Russia still has heavy equipment “on the wrong side of the river”.

Lidén believes that Russia still has around 10,000–12,000 soldiers west of the Dnieper, compared to around 15,000 a week ago.

“The remaining ones are trying to last a few more days,” he says.

“Ukraine, on the other hand, is probably trying to advance on the west bank of the river as quickly as possible.”

The pressure on Ukraine is increased by the deterioration of the situation and the political turmoil in Europe and the United States, which may endanger the arms aid.

Dnieper on the west side, Kherson is also the capital of the province of the same name. It is the only governor-led population center that Russia has managed to capture since the beginning of the war of aggression in February.

“Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson would be symbolically significant,” says Lidén. “And I’m no longer talking about ‘if Russia withdraws from Kherson’, but about ‘when Russia withdraws from Kherson’.”

Lidén believes that next Russia will try to concentrate its forces in the southern parts of the Kherson province and the neighboring Zaporizhia province, the southern part of which is occupied by Russia.

“Those are the most important areas for Russia if it wants to hold on to Crimea. Ukraine has indicated that it is planning a military recapture of Crimea in the late spring or summer of 2023. To do so, it would first have to liberate the southern parts of Kherson and Zaporizhia.”

Far in the future, Russia can try to maintain its ability to move in southern Ukraine also towards the west, such as in the direction of Odessa and Mykolaiv. However, now the forces are being concentrated in the east.

Especially in Crimea, which was occupied by Russia in 2014, the president seems to have a special position to Vladimir Putin.

“I believe that Russia could be ready to negotiate on some level about the other four territories it forcibly annexed, but it wants to show that Crimea really belongs to itself,” says Lidén.

A Russian soldier guards the Kahovka hydropower plant on May 20.

Russia has also started transferring civilians from one bank of the Dnieper to the other in Kherson.

The leader of the puppet regime installed by Russia in the Kherson region Vladimir Saldon according to the plan, 50,000–60,000 people are to be “evacuated” from the Hersoni region. According to Russia, the purpose is to protect civilians from the invasion of Ukraine.

When the Russian troops retreated, they left behind devastation in many areas. Lidén considers it likely that even more atrocities will be revealed in Hersonis.

“Russia has emphasized Kherson as a completely Russian city,” Lidén says. “I believe that the Russian troops initially tried to treat Kherson as a more friendly place after they had killed the opponents of the occupiers as soon as they arrived.”

“However, the locals have formed resistance and Russia’s grip has tightened.”

Civilians “evacuated” from the Kherson region at the Dzhankoi train station in Crimea on Friday, October 21.

Kherson fear that Russia would try to blow up the dam of the Kahovka hydroelectric power station has also caused concern in the region. President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to the dam is mined.

Russia has destroyed dams during the war before. However, the destruction caused by blowing up the dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant would be calculated in a whole new magnitude category, Lidén points out.

“It would be a huge act. The effects of the flood would be catastrophic for the hundreds of thousands of people who live in the area.”

Lidén reminds us that it is not easy to destroy a solid dam. At the same time, the destruction would also cause significant harm to Russia itself: the impact of the flood would be greatest in precisely those areas to which Russia is now moving its troops, because the eastern side of the Dnieper is lower than the western side.

“Russia’s only reason for destroying the dam would be to slow down Ukraine’s counterattack, so that its forces would have difficulty crossing the river, as Russian forces have had,” says Lidén.

“But the destruction of the dam could also significantly damage the North Crimean Canal, which brings fresh water to the Crimean peninsula. Russia would naturally suffer the consequences.”

“It could also affect the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which receives its cooling water from there.”