Russian attack | Russia’s military leadership is currently a question mark, says Ilmari Käihkö

General Valery Gerasimov returned to the public, but the reason for his media break is unknown. It would be worthwhile for Russia to centralize its unclear military leadership, says Docent of Military Sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

Indistinct The situation in Russia’s war leadership continues.

Military leader of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, general Valery Gerasimov is seen in the video for the first time in weeks. Gerasimov has stayed out of the public eye for the entire Midsummer weekend Of the Wagner Rebellion since.

“Who is leading the Russian command at the moment is quite a question mark and a black box,” says the docent of military sciences and visiting researcher at the Alexander Institute Ilmari Käihkö.

Since mid-January, Gerasimov has been officially the commander of the offensive war, whose second-in-command has been the general Even Sergei Surovik.

However, it has not been possible to confirm the whereabouts of either of them for two weeks. Moscow Times said earlier that Surovik would also be in prison. Representative of the Moscow Prisoners’ Rights Monitoring Commission Alexey Melnikov however, told the Russian state For the Tass news agency at the end of June, that Surovik is not in Lefortovo remand prison or in another detention center.

I’m crazy according to during the war there has been talk that the president of Russia has With Vladimir Putin really have no idea what is going on in a war of aggression. He, on the other hand, sees several reasons for Gerasimov’s public break.

“It may be that Gerasimov is simply not in Putin’s favor. On the other hand, it is possible that the Putin administration hopes that [Wagner-johtaja Jevgeni] Prigozhin the rebellion will be forgotten as soon as possible,” says Käihkö.

According to Käihkö, among other things, Western intelligence has considered Surovikin to be a more effective officer than Gerasimov, which would advocate replacing Gerasimov with a more qualified leader.

“On the other hand, Prigozhin has also proposed the same. If Putin were to replace Gerasimov now, it could look like Putin is rooting for Prigožin,” says Käihkö.

However, it would clearly be worthwhile for Russia to centralize its military command. According to Käihkö, the situation at the beginning of the war of aggression was that the Russian troops were fighting their own wars in different parts of Ukraine.

“The internal disputes of the Russian military leadership, which have also been leaked to the public, have not been, as it were, directly under the control of the military leadership. It has hampered warfare, and it is underlined by Prigozhin’s rebellion.”

Also For now, only estimates can be made about Prigozhin’s situation. It has been reported that he and his troops will move to Belarus, but according to Belarus, the Wagner leader is still in Russia.

CNN reported on Friday that a large tent village near Minsk had been set up to serve as a base for Wagner fighters. However, according to Käihkö’s information, Wagner’s soldiers have not yet entered the base.

“We don’t know what kind of agreement Prigozhin has made with Putin. It is possible that he organizes his business activities in Russia and then leaves for Belarus, or he does not leave at all.”

Russia has previously expressed the wish to have the Wagner forces merged under the Ministry of Defense. Käihkö doesn’t think it’s easy to implement.

“Some Wagner fighters have said that they have been kicked out of the Russian army for various reasons. I don’t know if it is then realistic to assume that they would go to serve Russia in the country’s armed forces,” he says.

The relationship between the Ministry of Defense and Wagner must also have been influenced by the fact that Russian Air Force soldiers died in Prigozhin’s rebellion.

Wagner According to Käihkö’s information, they are not currently recruiting new prisoners into their ranks, but the Russian Ministry of Defense is apparently still recruiting them.

“It is possible that the knowledge of Russia’s considerable losses has also spread to the prisons, and the prisoners no longer have the will to go to war, so to speak,” says Käihkö.

Käihkö would like to get information about, for example, the internal dynamics of the Wagner forces. Especially the “marketing” of Prigozhin’s rebellion would be of interest.

“How has it been sold to them and what have they been thinking? They knew for sure that they would be eliminated quickly and with violence if the agreement could not be concluded,” says Käihkö.