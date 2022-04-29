Russian attack Russia’s insolvency is five days away – Markets are wondering how investors will get their money

The amount of payments due in Russia is approximately EUR 600 million.

Fair are currently preparing for a rapid pace of Russian insolvency. Among other things, a group representing influential investors met on Friday and Thursday to discuss what would happen if Russia did not make its due interest payments by May 4th.

The group operating under the auspices of the OTC Derivatives Market Trustee (ISDA) is called the Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (DC). In practice, this group decides, for example, whether a particular operator is insolvent.

There are a total of five such groups under ISDA. Russia’s insolvency matters are handled by investors specializing in the European, Middle Eastern and African markets.

Russian the likelihood of insolvency is quite high, as the group said earlier this month that Russia defaulted on its loan obligations by paying interest on its dollar-denominated government bonds in rubles on April 4th.

For example, the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) interpreted this as an indication that Russia is unable or unwilling to pay its foreign creditors in accordance with the agreement.

The one-month grace period began during this default, during which Russia must take care to pay its arrears in accordance with the terms of the contract. This is a relatively small amount of money at the state level, with the debt at issue now at around $ 650 million, or € 598 million. These are interest payments on two government bonds.

Many bond investors hedge their investments with so-called credit derivatives in English. credit default swaps (CDS). Thus, with the help of credit risk derivatives, investors hedge against the insolvency of the recipient, for example in the case of a government loan.

At this week’s meeting, the group discussed how credit risk derivatives for those who have invested in Russian bonds will be arranged if Russia does not meet its payments before the deadline that expires next Wednesday.

This is not a small amount of money, as the investment bank JP Morgan, for example, estimates that the value of credit risk derivatives related to Russia’s insolvency is about $ 6 billion.

Russia would probably be able to pay their debts easily if they so wished. Around mid-March, Russia’s finance ministry estimated that about half of the country’s central bank’s foreign exchange reserves of more than $ 600 billion had been frozen as a result of the sanctions. So Russia still has a huge amount of dollars that it could use to pay off its debts.

The country also still gets a huge amount of money every single day as the West buys energy from it. According to some estimates, Russia receives $ 660 million a day from Western energy purchases. Most of the revenue comes from oil and gas.

“It’s more about willingness to pay,” said the deputy chief economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), among others. Elina Ribakova earlier in April.

Russia itself has called the threat of insolvency purely “artificial”.