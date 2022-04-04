Russian attack Russia’s cultural split is accelerating: an updated website now divides artists into “people” opposed to the war in Ukraine and “people who” support it

The listing has been viewed twice in Russia. For example, author Zahar Prilepin considers the liberalism of so many young people to be “pathetic”.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine has divided the Russian cultural community into two camps, and is well visible last week in an online listingin which cultural actors are grouped into “people” and “inhabitants”.

Operating in the film industry Vitali Tatsin Human-Non-humanhas an ever-increasing list of individuals who are known to either support or oppose the war.

“People” are opponents of war in the listing, “inhuman” defenders of war.

The Russian website divides the cultural population into “people” and “inhabitants”. Screenshot from human-nonhuman.info.

University of Helsinki Professor of Russian Literature and Culture Tomi Huttunen keep the list with its citations truthful and credible.

“It’s based on the individuals’ own comments, and it doesn’t come as a surprise either. Most of the cultural figures presented have expressed their views in public elsewhere as well, ”says Huttunen.

Admittedly, the first on the list of “people” is the TV commentator Ivan Urgant, by the Kremlin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov has called him a “great patriot”.

According to Huttunen, Urgantia has been considered president until now Putin as a supporter of the line because he works on state channel 1.

Also an opera singer considered a supporter of Putin Anna Netrebko says in a commentary dated March 30, it opposes the Russian invasion and resigns from the actions of the Russian leadership.

The French film actor is now doing the same Gerard Depardieuwhich has hitherto belonged to Putin’s inner circle and has been declared an unwanted person in Ukraine.

Opponents of the war, of which there are currently more than a hundred, most of them represent the younger generations.

A rap artist is involved Oxxxymironine and Zemfira Ramazanovan such as musicians, theater and film crews, top athletes and writers such as Lyudmila Ulitskaya and Boris Akunin.

The list of defenders of war is shorter. It also includes people from different fields of culture, the media and sports.

However, Vitali Tatsi has said that he is adding people to both the “people” and the “inhabitants”.

“In his strong-worded manifesto, he appeals specifically to those who are still silent about the war and threatens to add their names to the list of those who defend it,” says Tomi Huttunen.

Similar According to Huttunen, a strict division was made among the Russians also in connection with the conquest of Crimea in 2014.

At that time, the dividers were the proponents of the conquest, who regarded its opponents as traitors, or the “fifth column.”

“Now the liberal side of the cultural people is doing the same,” he points out.

“The division also extends within families, for example, the brothers of the band Agata Kristi Gleb and Vadim Samoilov have ended up on different sides of the dividing line. “

For listing According to Huttunen, the response in Russia has been mixed.

“A pro-war writer Zahar Prilepin comments that the liberalism of so many young people is not surprising or pathetic. “

