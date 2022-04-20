Russian attack Russia’s attack begins to show in Finnish companies’ economy: Wärtsilä wears a large EUR 200 million write-down due to Russia

In 2021, operations related to Russia accounted for approximately 5 percent of Wärtsilä’s net sales.

Finn The listed company Wärtsilä is writing down approximately EUR 200 million in connection with its assets and operations in Russia.

Wärtsilä said in a press release on Wednesday that the company will not be able to continue its business in Russia due to the country’s large-scale offensive war in Ukraine. Due to the attack, Wärtsilä has decided to further reduce its operations in Russia.

“The downsizing will be done in accordance with local regulations. During this process, we give priority to the safety and well-being of our employees, ”the company writes.

Wärtsilä says it has made provisions of EUR 200 million in the first quarter earnings reporting.

“The provision includes approximately EUR 75 million in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in the Voyage business, approximately EUR 50 million in impairment related to assets located in Russia and approximately EUR 75 million in write-downs related to sanctioned projects and receivables,” the company writes.

According to Wärtsilä, the provisions do not affect comparable operating results.

“Activities related to our business in Russia will also have a negative impact on Wärtsilä’s operating financial figures. In 2021, operations related to Russia accounted for approximately 5 percent of Wärtsilä’s net sales, of which services accounted for approximately EUR 40 million, ”the company writes.

Wärtsilä says it “strongly” condemns the war in Ukraine. The company said it suspended all deliveries, sales, orders and offers to Russia immediately after Russia invaded Ukraine.