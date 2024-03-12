Russian attack | Russian volunteer groups tell about their attack on Russia: “We are taking our country out of control centimeter by centimeter”

The “Legion of Free Russia” said that it dreams of “a Russia freed from Putin's dictatorship”. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the attack on Russian soil by three Russian volunteer groups fighting on the side of Ukraine is independent and independent of Ukraine.

At least two armed groups of Russian volunteers fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army say they started an attack across Russia's western border on Tuesday morning. These are the “Legion of Free Russia” and the “Siberian Battalion” made up of Russian volunteers.

The news agency Reuters reports on the attack, which bases its information on publications made on the groups' social media channels. Earlier on Tuesday, an independent Russian also reported on the matter news site Baza. Both say they cannot independently confirm information about the fighting, and Reuters could not immediately get a comment from Russian officials.

Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andryi Yusov told Ukrainian TV channel 24 that there would also be a third group called “Russian Volunteer Forces”. According to Yusov, the groups will carry out the operation in Russian territory independently, independently of Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov (left) and military intelligence spokesman Andyi Jusov (right) in Kiev in February.

“Free The Russian Legion” made on its Telegram channel before eight in the morning publicationin which it said that it dreams of a Russia freed from “Putin's dictatorship”.

“But we don't just dream: we do everything we can to make these dreams come true. We are taking our country out of control centimeter by centimeter. [Sitten] Russians can sleep in peace without fear of the doorbell, speak freely what they think. Russians can vote for who they want, not who they have to. Russians will live free.”

The group made more publications throughout the morning, in which, for example, it was reported that troops had crossed the border, videos of airstrikes were shown and Russians were invited to report their country's military targets.

Russian groups fighting for Ukraine presented themselves to the media in northern Ukraine in May 2023. In the photo, the flag of the Free Russian Legion.

Bazan according to the information, battles would take place in the village of Tjotkino in the Kursk region and in the Belgorod region. Both regions belong to Russia and have a border with Ukraine. According to Baza, two people were wounded in the fighting in the morning, at least one of whom was a local.

Baza says that the fighting was reported by Russian war correspondents, according to whom the attacking groups from the Ukrainian side were supported by mortars and artillery. Russian journalists say they have seen several Ukrainian tanks, Baza tells.

After half a day, the “Legion of Free Russia” claimed to have taken over the entire village of Tyotkino.

A Russian opposition politician currently living in Ukraine Ilya Ponomarev in turn told on his Telegram channelthat the Russian volunteer forces would have taken over the village of Lozovaya Rudka, located in the Belgorod region of Niinika, already in the morning.

The information could not be independently confirmed.

Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov and the Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the drone attacks and the attack on Russia by volunteer forces on Tuesday.

“Our soldiers are doing everything necessary, the anti-aircraft system is working. The terrorist activities of the Kyiv regime continue, attempts to attack civilian targets and so on. Our army is on alert, the special military operation continues,” Peskov said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claims that Russian forces repelled the attacks on the country's border. According to it, Russia managed to prevent the border crossing in the Belgorod and Kursk regions and forced the attackers from the Ukrainian side to retreat.

The Russian state news agency reports on the comments Tass and St. Petersburg media Fontankaand news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The Russian security service FSB, on the other hand, says that the Ukrainian armed forces would have tried to attack Russian territory since Sunday, says Baza. According to the FSB, it would have “destroyed” 100 attackers, six tanks, a CAESAR howitzer and 20 armored fighting vehicles in attacks in the Kursk and Belgorod regions.

Ukrainian a representative of the “Free Russian Legion”, a Russian group fighting on the side Alexei Baranovsky instead, the news agency told AFP on Tuesday afternoon that the fighting in the two regions of Russia would still continue. According to Baranovski, the Russian forces would have lost several armored vehicles.

According to Baranovski, the group planned to expand its attack to other regions of Russia as well, AFP reports.

Neither side's claims have been verified.

Previously on the night before Tuesday and early in the morning, Ukraine did, according to Russian sources several dozen drone attacks in different parts of Russia. The strikes set fire to at least one oil refinery and an oil tank. A fire broke out in a heat production plant in St. Petersburg.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on his Telegram channel in the early morning of the missile alert in the entire Belgorod area. He also reported damage caused by missiles, such as broken windows, across the region. According to Gladkov, power lines had been damaged and several population centers had been left in the dark.

In the afternoon, Gladkov announced that the village of Prilesje, which belongs to the region and is located near the border with Ukraine, had been the target of Ukrainian armed forces' shelling. In the city of Belgorod, the drone had damaged a commercial building, the governor said. Gladkov also said that a few residents received mild or moderate injuries from, for example, shrapnel.