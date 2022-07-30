Russian attack | Russian soldiers are suspected of shooting a video in which a Ukrainian prisoner is castrated – Amnesty demands an investigation into the video

In the video, a bound and helpless prisoner lies on his stomach as a Russian soldier mutilates him while other soldiers look on.

Communication service A video has been posted on Telegram that apparently shows Russian soldiers castrating a Ukrainian prisoner. The issue is reported by, among other things, a British newspaper The Guardian.

According to some reports, Russian soldiers have since killed the prisoner.

The video was originally published on the pro-Russia Telegram channel. Since then, it has been widely distributed in various communication services.

There are no exact details about the place and time of filming of the video or the people appearing in it. According to some estimates, the Russian soldier in the video is part of the Akhat battalion of Chechen soldiers, apparently filmed earlier in the city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk.

The authenticity of the video has not been objectively verified, but an analyst from the investigative journalism organization Bellingcat has said that the video at least seems genuine. The black-hatted soldier appearing in the video has apparently appeared in the videos of the Russian RT media before.

Video has caused widespread shock both in Ukraine and internationally. The human rights organization Amnesty International published about the case bulletinwhere the act is strongly condemned and an investigation is demanded.

Ukrainian authorities have vowed to punish those responsible for the incident.

“The fog of war will not protect the executioners. We will identify everyone. We will find everyone”, adviser to the president of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak tweeted.