The interviewed defector is one of the few officers who served in the Russian army who have fled the country to avoid fighting in Ukraine.

Britain’s public broadcasting company BBC has interviewed a combat helicopter pilot who defected from the Russian army.

According to the BBC, served in the air force Dmitri Mishov fled Russia to avoid having to fight in Ukraine.

Mišov is said to have fled on foot and surrendered to the Lithuanian authorities. Lithuania public broadcaster LRT has received confirmation from the authorities that Mišov had arrived in the country and tried to apply for asylum.

According to Mišov, he has never served in Ukraine. This information has not been confirmed by the BBC, but documents and other sources support the story.

Mišov ended up running away because he knew before long that he would end up in Ukraine.

He questions the meaning of the whole war.

“I am an army officer, my job is to defend my country from attacks. I don’t want to become an accomplice,” says Mišov, according to the BBC.

According to Mišov, the mood in the army varies. Some support the war, some strongly oppose it. Very few believe they are fighting to protect Russia from a real threat, as the administration officially claims.

Russia is believed to have committed war crimes in Ukraine, including in Bucha. The picture shows the graves of Ukrainian soldiers in Butcha in October 2022.

Unbelief leading the country is something shared by everyone who serves in the Russian army, according to Mišov.

“They see what’s really going on. They are not just civilians in front of the TV. No one in the military believes the official information because it is simply not true.”

An example is the claims given at the beginning of the war that there were no casualties at all. Mišov knew some of the dead personally.

Before the war, Mišov’s unit had had 40–50 aircraft. After the first days of the Russian attack, six had been shot down and three destroyed on the ground.

Mišov according to the military aircraft crew, there is a particularly high number of casualties.

This matches the BBC’s Russia section the report published last fall to information. According to the report, Russia had lost hundreds of specially trained soldiers in Ukraine.

“Now they can replace the helicopters, but there are not enough pilots. If we compare this to the war in Afghanistan in the 1980s, we know that the Soviet Union lost 333 helicopters there. I believe we have suffered the same losses in one year,” Mišov said, according to the BBC.

A Ukrainian combat helicopter on June 1 in northern Ukraine. Russia is said to have lost several aircraft in its attack.

Mišov told the BBC that he initially tried to leave the Air Force as early as January 2022.

However, the bureaucratic process did not have time to complete before the Russian attack on Ukraine on February 24. He was sent to Belarus, where he flew helicopters carrying military cargo.

From there, he returned back to Russia in April 2022 and again tried to promote his exit from the service. According to Mišov, the process was already almost complete, but in September 2022 the president Vladimir Putin announced a partial motion launch.

Mišov was told that he could not leave the army.

A building damaged by a Russian attack in Odessa, Ukraine on June 10.

This one in January of that year, Mišov was told that he would be sent “on assignment”.

Mišov knew right away that it could only be about Ukraine. He first tried to commit suicide in order to be released for health reasons. It was not granted.

In the hospital, he read an article about an ex-policeman who had successfully escaped to Latvia. Mišov decided to follow suit.

“If I had gone in a helicopter, I would have surely killed at least dozens of people. I didn’t want to do it. Ukrainians are not our enemies.”