Russian attack | Russian journalist to HS about suspected poisoning: “I want to warn others”

The German police are investigating Jelena Kostyuchenko’s illness as a suspected poisoning.

Russiana journalist who fled to Germany Yelena Kostyuchenko became public this week telling about his illnesswhich the German police are investigating as a suspected poisoning.

At the same time, Insider and Bellingcat, which practice investigative journalism, published their own his research About the Kostyuchenko case. Based on that, it is suspected that he was poisoned with a chlorine compound.

According to Insider’s investigation, also an activist Natalia Arno has been poisoned in Prague and a reporter for radio channel Eho Moskvy Irina Babloyan in Georgia. Arno’s case became public in May.

Kostyuchenko is a former editor of the opposition newspaper Novaja Gazeta. He was one of the few Russian journalists who reported on the Russian invasion from Ukraine last year.

HS interviewed Kostyuchenko in May to the published article. He already told about the suspected poisoning at that time, but for investigative reasons the information could not be published.

In addition, he said that Russia had a plan to assassinate him in Ukraine in April of last year.

Kostyuchenko’s plan was to get through the front lines to the besieged Mariupol, but he received a warning from his colleague in Moscow. This had gotten hold of a recording made by Russian security agencies of Kostyuchenko’s conversation in an encrypted messaging service.

Kostyuchenko’s travel plan to Mariupol was thus known to the Russians, and according to the source, they were going to assassinate him on the way.

Editor-in-Chief Dmitri Muratov at the request, Kostyuchenko left Ukraine immediately for Germany.

In October 2022 Kostyuchenko developed serious symptoms after visiting Munich to apply for a Ukrainian visa. He suspects that he was poisoned in a restaurant in Munich.

He suffered from headaches, confusion, foul-smelling sweat and malaise. Ten days later, at the doctor’s, his liver values ​​were measured to be considerably higher than usual. Also, there was blood in his urine.

There is a criminal investigation in Germany about the matter, which was already stopped once, but was started again in July.

HS met Jelena Kostyuchenko in the spring of 2023.

When HS met Kostyuchenko in the spring, he was very frail and had skin symptoms.

Now he says that he feels better, but that he is still very tired.

“I can work three hours a day. Some days I don’t want to get out of bed,” he says by phone.

He says that he does not know about the progress of the investigation, but he would like to find out from the police the substance that affects him, because it would help with treatment.

Based on research by Insider and Bellingcat, it is an organic chlorine compound.

Since the substance can also be carcinogenic, Kostyuchenko has to undergo oncological examinations.

Poisoning Kostyuchenko suspects a party related to Russia as the perpetrator. He can’t judge whether it was about instilling fear in Russian emigrants in general or whether it was specifically intended to prevent him from returning to Ukraine.

He says that he has received many contacts this week from journalists and activists who have experienced threats or similar experiences. Kostyuchenko hopes that they will be encouraged to find out and talk about it.

“It’s hard when your health condition is discussed in public, but I’m still glad that I spoke up. Now journalists all over the world are talking about this, and the information is reaching others as well [venäläiset] journalists and activists in exile.”

Kostyuchenko has written a book in Germany about how Russia became a fascist state.

The book has already been published in Italy, and in the fall it will be published in English and Russian.

He says he decided to go public about his suspected poisoning also to reduce the threat to himself with the publication of the book.

However, an even more important motive was to warn others.

“I had the illusion that nothing bad could happen outside of Russia. Even after I got sick, I didn’t believe in poisoning. When the doctor who treated me asked if I had thought about the possibility of poisoning, I thought the idea was ridiculous. Because of this, the start of the investigation was delayed by 2.5 months.”

Now he says he is following precautions in Germany that were not initially considered necessary.