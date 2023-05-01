Russian attack | Russian claim: An inspection of Alakurt’s brigade forces in Ukraine got the “butcher of Mariupol” fired

The “butcher of Mariupol” Mikhail Mizintsev was replaced by Alexei Kuzmenkov, Putin’s former bodyguard deputy.

1.5. 17:29

Shortcomings The deputy defense minister seems to have been in charge of the maintenance of the Russian forces in Ukraine Mikhail Mizintsev, 60, fired. Mizintsev was responsible for the maintenance of the Russian troops. On Sunday, the armed forces named Mizintsev a colonel-general Alexei Kuzmenkov51, without telling Mizintsev’s next tasks.

Mizintsev was named the general responsible for the maintenance of the Ukrainian forces and the deputy defense minister last September. In the West, he was known as the “Butcher of Mariupol” because he led the bloody siege of the city. Mizintsev previously participated in the Russian operation in Syria and led, among other things, the bombing of Aleppo.

For a new one in charge of maintenance and the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun Kuzmenkov, who was promoted to deputy, was born in the town of Horlivka, northeast of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. He has spent his army career in maintenance management positions.

See also Exterior and interior upgrades for the Audi A6 Autoblog Garage Aleksei Kuzmenkov comes from the Donetsk region, which was captured by Russia and its puppet rulers nine years ago.

In the fall of 2019, Kuzmenkov became deputy commander of the Rosgvardija of the Russian National Guard. He was thus the leader of Rosgvardija Viktor Zolotov69, the closest colleague.

Zolotov, on the other hand, is the president Vladimir Putin a former bodyguard who took care of Putin’s security already during his St. Petersburg days. At the time, Zolotov was working for the private security company Baltik Eskort.

The Russians war correspondents and bloggers reported on Mizintsev’s firing already last week. A blogger with a large audience found out the background in the messaging service Telegram Juri Kotjonokwhich appears in the nom Vojenkor Kotjonok Z. According to him, Mizintsev’s firing was caused by the commander of the Russian landing forces Mikhail Tjoplinsky54, from an inspection trip to the Ukrainian front.

According to Kotjonok, Tjoplinski got to know the troops of the Northern Fleet, who have already been fighting for months in Ukraine. According to the blogger, the shortage of ammunition and deficiencies in the maintenance and equipment of the troops would have led to Mizintsev’s quick dismissal.

Commander of the Norwegian Armed Forces Eirik Kristoffersen told already last August, that Russia has moved large ground forces from the north to Ukraine. Norwegian newspaper High North News reported in February about the extensive losses of personnel and equipment suffered by Alakurt’s 80th brigade and the Russian troops brought from Petsamo in Ukraine.

Maintenance General Tjoplinski, who reported on the shortcomings, and Kuzmenkov, who was appointed as the successor of the “butcher of Mariupol”, were originally sons of a neighbor. Tjoplinski is from Mospyne, southeast of Donetsk. The journey to Kuzmenkov’s hometown Horlivka is only sixty kilometers.

Tjoplinski is said to be closely involved with the mercenary company Wagner. Wagner’s owner Yevgeny Prigozhin has been complaining for a long time that Russia’s ammunition supply is not working.

Read more: The “Butcher of Mariupol” follows a plan familiar to Putin – he may also be the next leader Putin sacrifices

Read more: Norwegian media: Finland, Norway and Sweden are planning a joint major exercise

Read more: Prigozhin: The sites are open, the ammunition is gone and Ukraine will attack on Tuesday