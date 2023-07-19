Russian attack | Russia, which is in trouble, takes a risk by cutting off the grain corridor, says the professor

Putin learned to play the hunger game already with the Arab Spring, estimates a grain expert.

It, that Russia has now decided to withdraw from the Black Sea grain transport agreement shows that the country is in trouble, says a professor of environmental policy in Russia Veli-Pekka Tynkkynen from the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

“There is an emergency in Russia. It now has to resort to such risky means, even for itself,” Tynkkynen says.

According to him, Russia is trying to tighten the screw because it may be worried that Ukraine might be more successful on the battlefield.

“Besides, this fits Vladimir Putin and to the world view of many other Russians. According to it, various commodity flows and the movement of people across borders, as well as various data and energy flows, are used as extortion tools. Whenever the opportunity arises, Russia acts like this.”

According to Tynkkynen, there are risks for Russia from canceling the grain agreement.

“When the price of food rises, Russia’s image and its efforts to appear as a benefactor in Africa, for example, come into a different light. Of course, Russia is trying to emphasize with its propaganda that all of this is the fault of the Western countries.”

Grain specialist Max Schulman says that Russia’s current attack on the world’s food supply may remain at least partly a cobbler – or at least the effects will not escalate immediately.

“The importance of the Black Sea grain corridor to global grain supply is now even smaller. In recent months, just under a million tons of grain per month have come out of there. The reason is that Russia has slowed down and lengthened the inspections of ships both on the inbound and outbound side.”

Schulman, who works at the Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK), states that more grain has now reached the world from Ukraine via alternative routes than via the grain corridor.

“The market’s reaction to Russia’s announcement about closing the Black Sea Corridor has been quite muted. The market has been waiting for this for some time.”

According to Schulman, the situation is partly calmed by the fact that the harvest in the Northern Hemisphere is currently underway.

“Grain can be found in many places at the moment.”

However, neither Tynkkynen nor Schulman downplays Russia’s decision to terminate the transport agreement. According to both, if it continues, it will lead to problems in the world.

Tynkkynen reminds that only two countries, Ukraine and Russia, are able to produce enough grain for export globally. Russia is now trying to raise the price of its own export grain. According to Schulman, by using the thumb screw, Russia also aims to get at least their own agricultural banks back under the Swift system.

“Through this, they would be able to repatriate money from the world.”

Who then suffer first or worst if the closure of the grain corridor leads to a food shortage? Unfortunately, the fastest and worst affected are the same countries: the poorest.

“In Africa, the countries immediately south of the Sahara, especially East Africa, would end up in the most difficult position in the food crisis. Arab countries can get into trouble, for example Yemen, which is haunted by a civil war,” says Schulman.

According to him, in the end, it’s all about how high the prices will rise.

“Yes, there is enough grain in the world”, even though Ukraine is a very important exporting country. But can poor countries afford rising grain prices?

Schulman emphasizes that the food and grain side is a game piece for Russia. According to him, it is not unreasonable to borrow the name of the film from the film side The Hunger Games.

“Russia learned this already in 2010, when it had a bad harvest and stopped its grain exports. As a result, world grain prices rose sharply, and in 2011 the uprisings of the Arab Spring followed. The connection between these things was clear. At the latest, Putin learned that food is a very powerful weapon.”

Tynkkynen adds that it is not possible to know how long Russia will try to block Ukraine’s grain exports.

“It could be a matter of deception, and next week, as a good gesture, grain transport will be allowed. This is this Russian game, let’s feel and row. Russia’s actions must be placed at the moment in time. What message are they trying to send to others? This too is inevitably related to the course of the war.”

Schulman says that Western countries have ways to influence that Russia’s possibility of blackmailing with food remains as small as possible.

“The EU would now be worth a thousand bucks to open this stalemate. Transport modes from Ukraine across Europe should be developed and improved. And if we think about the reconstruction of Ukraine”, they will be needed for that too.

What exactly would these transport routes or methods be?

“Now it would be great to have the Danube canals dredged and repaired. In this way, it would be ensured that Ukraine’s grain flows (through Romania) to the world more easily”, faster and better.

On the other hand, according to Schulman, there should have been better rail connections in the direction of Poland and its ports.

“The third important thing would be to ensure that there is enough capacity in the silos near the Ukrainian border on the EU side to receive a large amount of grain during harvest. They have been a bit slow in these matters. Europe should also dare to play a little game here.”