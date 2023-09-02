Russian attack | Russia: Ukraine has tried to attack the Crimean bridge several times last night

Ukraine has allegedly been attacking the bridge connecting Crimea and the Russian mainland at an increasing rate in recent months. Russia has tried to strengthen the defense of the bridge.

Russian According to the Defense Ministry, Ukraine has tried to attack the Crimean bridge with water drones several times between Friday and Saturday night.

Ministry claim On his Telegram channel, he said that he had stopped three unmanned vessels sent by Ukraine at night, which were on their way to the bridge.

The first was stopped on Friday evening a little after eleven o’clock, the second at 2:10 and the third at 2:20. The Ministry of Defense claims to have destroyed all three ships in the Black Sea.

On Friday British Military Intelligence rated the social media service in Xthat Russia is strengthening its defense on the Kerch Strait bridge.

According to the intelligence, Russia has both active and passive means of defense at its disposal. Active means include, for example, anti-aircraft systems, passive smoke generators and underwater obstacles.

Based on the images taken from the area, the intelligence has estimated that Russia has formed barriers from booms and sunken ships with which it tries to repel attacks by unmanned surface vessels, i.e. water drones.

In the year Completed in 2018, the nearly 20-kilometer-long Kerch Strait bridge connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland. The bridge has already been attacked several times this year.

The bridge and the ferries in the area are a bottleneck for the transport of Russian soldiers, equipment and supplies, on the operation of which Russia is dependent, according to British intelligence.

The bridge has been held by the President of Russia Vladimir Putin as an eyeball.

Ukraine hit the bridge with water drones in mid-July heavily and damaged it. Two people died in the attack.

After the attack, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö evaluatethat the road and railway bridge might even be the number one target for Ukraine.

The bridge was also damaged in an explosion in October 2022. At that time, the Russian authorities claimed that the explosion was caused by a truck traveling on the bridge.