Russian attack Russia tries to take over strategically important Severodonetsk – Researcher: Mariupol’s fate threatens the city

Rajut fighting has continued around the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk. Governor of the Luhansk region Serhi Haidain according to Russian forces are trying to siege the city with the tactics of scorched land by deliberately destroying the city.

Haidai said the British broadcaster BBC said Russia was pulling troops from a large area and concentrating its firepower in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

He said Russian soldiers withdrew from the Kharkiv region, soldiers involved in the siege of Mariupol, Russian-backed separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine and even recently mobilized troops from Siberia.

“All but one of the bridges across the Donets River have been destroyed by Russian forces, so the city is almost isolated,” Haidai said.

The Ombudsman of Ukraine Lyudmyla Denisovan according to the city of Severodonetsk may face a similar fate as Mariupol.

The Washington Post says 10,000 people have been left in the city, according to Governor Haidai, who are “almost all under bomb shelters”.

About 100,000 people lived in Severodonetsk before the war.

Severodonetsk is a strategically important target for the Russian military, as it is one of the last Ukrainian – held cities in the Luhansk region.

Russia would rule almost the entire Luhansk region if it succeeds in conquering the city of Severodonetsk.

Following Russia’s failure to conquer Kiev, announced it having completed the “first phase of a military operation” and focused on “liberating” Donbass in eastern Ukraine, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Great Britain the defense ministry said on Sundaythat Severodonetsk is one of Russia’s “immediate tactical priorities.”

Ministry of Defense in the latest intelligence report it is reported that Russia’s only operating support company for BMPT armored vehicles is likely to be located on the Severodonetsk axis of the Donbas attack.

The intelligence report further states that the presence of a support company for BMPT armored vehicles suggests that a central group of forces is involved in the attack.

The central faction previously suffered heavy losses when it failed to break into the first phase of the attack on eastern Kiev.

National Assistant Professor of Security and Political Science, Matthew SchmidtCommented on the University of New Haven in Connecticut The Washington Postillethat the troops involved in the conquest of Kiev “need a victory” and that they “put everything in the game to get it”.

According to Schmidt, Russia’s failure in other of its main goals has led it to succeed in strategically important struggles.

Schmidt believes that because Russia does not have officers capable of leading effective attacks against Ukraine, it is trying to get such a victory in Severodonetsk.

He adds that Russia has struggled with its combat effectiveness because it has lost enormous officers and has had to assemble battle groups made up of exhausted troops from various units.

According to him, the Russians are trying to “mallet themselves” through Severodonetsk in a way that could have serious consequences for civilians, as in Mariupol.