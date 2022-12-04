Aleksandr Litvinenko was poisoned in 2006 in London. Britain suspects two former KGB agents of the murder.

in London a murdered former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko son Anatoly Litvinenko tried to recruit in Moscow to fight in Ukraine, says a British newspaper The Guardian.

Recruiters came to Litvinenko’s apartment in Moscow in mid-October and asked if the man was at home. Acquaintances living in the apartment told the recruits, who were apparently unaware of the Litvinenko case, that Anatoly Litvinenko has not lived in Moscow for 20 years.

Anatoly’s father was murdered in London in 2006. Putin-turned-critic Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium in November and died on December 23, 2006.

Britain suspects two former KGB agents of the murder, Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtunia, whom Litvinenko met before he fell ill. Lugovoi currently works in Russia as a politician and businessman. President Vladimir Putin awarded him a badge of honor for his services to the motherland.

According to the 320-page report released in London, Putin “probably” confirmed Litvinenko’s murder.

An ITV television drama about Litvinenko’s murder is coming out in mid-December Litvinenko.