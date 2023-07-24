Russian attack | Russia: The drone attack on Moscow, the Ministry of Defense blames Ukraine

Russia says it shot down two drones. Another fell near the Ministry of Defense.

Russia claims AFP and Reuters report that Ukraine carried out an airplane attack on Moscow.

“An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones against targets in the Moscow city area was stopped,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to news agency AFP. According to the ministry, there have been no fatalities from the incident.

The Russian state-owned news agency Tass first reported on Monday morning that the remains of an airplane had been found near the center of Moscow. Soon after, Tass reported that another plane had hit the center of Moscow.

Mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan also told AFP and Reuters at four in the morning that the drones hit two buildings, neither of which was a residential building. According to Tass, the second airplane would have fallen on Komsomolskaya street near the Russian Ministry of Defense. Another plane is said to have hit a shopping center along one of Moscow’s ring roads.

Photos from the scene show damage to the upper part of the business center’s building.

Sobyanin said on the Telegram service that the incident did not cause “serious damage” or injuries.

Around 5 o’clock in the morning, the Russian news agency Ria reported, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, that it was an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow.

According to the ministry, the drones were shot down before they hit their targets. Reuters reports on Ria’s news.

Earlier in July, Russia said he shot down five airplanes near Moscow.

At the beginning of May, Russia shot down two drones in the Kremlin. At that time, Russia accused to attack both Ukraine and the United States. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War estimates that Russia probably staged the attack.

Russia at the end of May said, that three apartment buildings in Moscow were attacked by drones. The airplane attacks on Moscow are known to have caused no casualties.