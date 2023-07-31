Russian attack | Russia struck Zelensky’s hometown, a 10-year-old child among the dead

Several people were killed in Monday’s missile strike. Information on the number of dead and injured varies.

Several people were killed on Monday morning when Russia hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine with missiles.

Information on the number of dead and injured varies. US media CNN reports, that six people have died in the missile strike. According to CNN, the number of injured has already increased to 75. The information is based on the governor of the region Serhi Lysakin to the information provided.

According to information from the Reuters news agency, a 10-year-old girl and her mother are among the dead.

Earlier on Monday Ukrainian Pravda – newspaper reported that at least five people died in the attack. Ukrainian magazine Kyiv Independent according to the report, there would be 31 injured, including four children.

Governor of the Dnipro region Serhi Lysak wrote in Telegram, according to Kyiv Independent, that most of the injured are in a stable condition.

See also Charity | The new generation of patrons want to distribute their assets to foundations while they are still alive. "Everyone immediately said yes." Rescue personnel help a woman near a residential building damaged in an attack in Kryvyi Rih on Monday.

A rescue worker put out a fire in a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih on Monday.

Impact the city happened at nine in the morning with two missiles. One of the missiles hit an apartment building, the other a building used for training.

Kryvyi Rih is the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky home town.

“Four of the nine floors of the apartment building have been completely destroyed,” Zelenskyi said, according to CNN, on Monday.

According to Zelenskyi, more than 350 people are involved in search and rescue operations.

“The enemy has stubbornly attacked cities and their centers and set fire to civilian targets and residential buildings. But this terror does not break or frighten us,” Zelenskyi wrote on the messaging service Telegram after the attack.

See also Cycling | Doping testers skeptical - the leader of the race was tested four times in two days Rescue work was carried out in Kryvyi Rih on Monday.

Rescue work was carried out in Kryvyi Rih on Monday.

Russian the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigun according to Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s military infrastructure in response to attacks on Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive has failed and is focused on carrying out terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure, Šoigu claims.

AFP reports that Zelensky warned on Sunday that the war is gradually moving to Russian territory, its symbolic centers and military bases.