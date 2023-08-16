Russian attack | Russia struck Western Ukraine again – “The world does not understand the danger that comes from Russia”

“Sometimes we forget that there is a war in the country. We thought we were far away,” a 17-year-old university student living in Lviv told the news agency AFP.

At least three people were reportedly killed and 19 wounded in Russian missile strikes between Monday and Tuesday in western Ukraine, news agency AFP reports.

According to AFP, a Russian missile hit the Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF’s factory in Lutsk, located in northwestern Ukraine. Three factory workers died in the attack.

In Lviv, Russian missiles hit a residential area. More than a hundred apartments were damaged, the roof of the grocery store collapsed and the kindergarten was destroyed, local authorities said according to AFP.

64 years old Olga Buran the home was damaged in the attack on Lviv.

“The world does not understand the danger that comes from Russia, from Putin himself,” Bura told AFP.

This time too, Russia claimed to have carried out attacks on military targets.

According to AFP, Russia struck with 28 missiles during the night, 16 of which were intercepted by Ukraine’s air defense.

AFP interviewed by a 17-year-old university student living in Lviv Dan Kvit stated that he was in shock because of the blows.

“Sometimes we forget that there is a war in the country. We believed we were far away,” Kvit stated.

Western Ukrainians have been able to continue a relatively normal life regardless of the Russian war of aggression.

People from other parts of Ukraine have fled to Western Ukraine precisely because of its supposed calmness.

Last time last July, Russia made a spectacular attack on Lviv. Ten civilians died and 48 were injured in the attack. According to the human rights organization Human Rights Watch, it was possibly a war crime committed by Russia.

in southwestern Ukraine the funeral of an 8-year-old boy was celebrated on Monday. The boy died in his backyard on Friday after Russia hit the city of Kolomyja with its hypersonic missiles.

Locals interviewed by AFP were confused by the attacks.

“We are not safe in this country, in this city. Nowhere is safe”, a local taxi driver Vladyslav Limishko stated to AFP.

British newspaper was reviewed in The Guardianthat Russia is now aiming to strike areas where air defense is not as effective as in the country’s capital, Kiev, and other important cities.