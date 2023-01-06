Russian attack | Russia struck Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine after a unilateral ceasefire was supposed to begin

The sounds of artillery fire have also been heard in Bahmut in eastern Ukraine today.

6.1. 18:21

Russia has struck, according to Ukraine, the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday after the unilateral ceasefire declared by Russia was supposed to begin, according to the office of the President of Ukraine.

“The occupiers hit the city twice with missiles,” the deputy head of the president’s office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media.

According to Tymoshenko, the impact hit a residential building, but no one was killed.

As usual, Russia denied everything and blamed Ukraine for the attack.

Russia declared a unilateral ceasefire in its war of aggression in Ukraine on Friday. The ceasefire is scheduled to last until Saturday evening at 23:00 Finnish time.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Thursday that Russia wants to use the so-called ceasefire only to stop the advance of Ukrainian army forces in the eastern part of the country.

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak in turn wrote on Twitterthat Russia must leave the territories it has occupied if it wants a temporary ceasefire.

“This is just a propaganda gesture and nothing else,” Podoljak said in a separate statement.

The sounds of artillery fire were also heard in Bahmut in eastern Ukraine on Friday, according to reporters from the news agency AFP. However, the sounds of gunfire have been clearly lower today than in previous days.

A think tank The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates that by declaring a ceasefire, Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to try to damage Ukraine’s reputation and present the country as unwilling to participate in peace negotiations. In addition, ISW estimates that Russia is trying to take advantage of the situation of its forces during the ceasefire.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly by The Russian ceasefire does not in any way promote the chances of peace in Ukraine.

According to the foreign minister, Russia must instead withdraw its forces from Ukraine permanently, hand over control of the Ukrainian territories it has illegally occupied, and stop attacks on innocent civilians. Cleverly describes Russia’s attacks on civilians as barbaric.

Putin’s announcement has also been criticized by the US president Joe Bidenwho emphasized that the Russian president was ready to bomb hospitals and churches on both December 25 and New Year’s Day.

United States and Germany yesterday promised to send more weapons to Ukraine. According to the statement of the White House, the United States is supplying Ukraine with Bradley tanks. The spokesman for the German government specified today that Germany will deliver approximately 40 Marder tanks to Ukraine in the next few weeks. Both countries also plan to train Ukrainians in their use.

In addition, both the United States and Germany are supplying Ukraine with the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.

On the other hand, France already promised Ukraine AMX-10 RC armored vehicles on Wednesday.

According to Ukraine’s foreign minister, this year the country will get weapons that it didn’t get last year.

“We’ve had a flurry of good news about guns, and more to come. The gnashing of teeth in the Kremlin and the crying on Russian TV will be bigger and bigger after this news”, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said according to Ukrainian media.