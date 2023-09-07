Russian attack | Russia struck a shopping street in the Donetsk region during rush hour, at least 17 dead

At least one of the dead is a child.

At least 17 people have died in the Russian attack in the city of Kostiantynivka in the eastern part of Ukraine, says the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and adviser to the President of Ukraine Myhailo Podoljak among others, according to the news agency Reuters. Also the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi tells about the attack, which he says hit the shops and the pharmacy.

At least one of the dead is a child.

The prime minister first said that at least 20 people were also wounded in the attack. Later on Wednesday, according to the prosecutor’s office, the number of wounded rose to 31 people, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne says.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said later on Wednesday evening on Telegram that the number of wounded was 32.

The authorities are investigating the scene of the attack on Wednesday in Kostjantynivka. See also Freedom of speech | The HS freedom of speech map developed for Counter-Strike has been blocked from Russian users

On the shopping street According to the news agency Unian, it was rush hour at the time of the attack and people were on the move in droves.

According to the Ukrainian prosecutor’s office, 20 commercial apartments were damaged in the attack, eight of which burned to the ground. The Russian media Meduza reports about it. In addition, the Russians damaged an administrative building, a residential building and eight cars.

Rescue and search operations in the target area continue. People are said to have been trapped under the rubble.

“A normal shopping street. Shops. Pharmacy. People who did nothing wrong. Many wounded. Unfortunately, the number of dead and injured may rise. My condolences to all who have lost loved ones. Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible,” Zelenskyi wrote in Telegram.