Russian attack Russia re-imposed re-entry bans: Kamala Harris and Mark Zuckerberg, among others, on the list

The Russian foreign minister imposed entry bans on 29 Americans and 61 Canadians.

Russia has imposed an entry ban on the U.S. Vice President Kamala HarrisinDeputy Minister of Defense Kathleen HicksinFacebook and Linkedin executives, and several other Americans.

Russia is talking about it State Department as well as, for example, the news agency Reuters.

Russian The Ministry for Foreign Affairs published lists of people banned from entry on its website in early Finnish time on Thursday evening. There are a total of 29 people on the list of U.S. citizens. In addition, entry bans were imposed on 61 Canadian citizens on their own lists.

There are several prime ministers on the ban list for Canadian citizens Justin Trudeaun cabinet workers. The Canadian Armed Forces and several Canadian media figures are also among them.

In addition to Vice President Harris and Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks, the list for the U.S. includes the founder and CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook. Mark ZuckerbergCEO of Linkedin Ryan Roslanskyseveral defense industry leaders, including Booz Allen Hamilton, CEO and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain and the Secretary of State Anthony Blinkenin wife Evan Ryan. There are also members of the media who were most likely ridiculed by the recent re-entry ban.

At Easter Russia imposed a re-entry ban on the British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonDeputy Prime Minister Dominick RaabinMinister of Foreign Affairs Liz TrussinMinister of Defense Ben Wallacen as well as the former prime minister Theresa Mayn and the Minister for Scotland Nicola Sturgeonin.

Under Easter 398 members of the U.S. Congress were added to the ban list.

Both the British ministers’ entry bans and the US and Canadian entry bans released on Thursday have been justified as retaliation against sanctions against Russia.

Following the lists released on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry says the ban lists will be expanded in the near future.