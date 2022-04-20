Russian attack Russia orders Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in Mariupol today at 2 p.m. – Ukrainian commander says steel plant defense could crumble in hours

The Ukrainian major told CNN that there were 500 wounded soldiers in the Azovstal factory area. An adviser to the President of Ukraine accused the world of looking down on the suffering of Mariupol.

Ukraine the situation of the soldiers seems to have become increasingly desperate in the strategically important city of Mariupol, which has been largely bombed by the Russian armed forces shortly after a major attack lasting two months.

Russia has insisted Ukrainian troops at the city’s last major defense station, the Azovstal steel plant area, surrendered on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Russia has promised civilians in the area access to the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian soldiers to withdraw.

On Wednesday morning, a major commanding Ukrainian troops Serhi Volyna vetoed On the CNN channel assistance to the outside world for the evacuation of civilians and soldiers in the steelworks area to a third country.

Volynan According to Ukrainians, the defense can fail even within hours or possibly days. He said there are about 500 wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the area.

“It’s very tricky to get treatment for them. They are literally rotting. There are civilians in the area. They, too, suffer from explosions that hit them or next to them. They [venäläiset] they drop heavy bombs on us and shoot with artillery, “Volyna said.

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereštšuk Ukraine and Russia had reached a preliminary agreement on the evacuation of civilians from Mariupol on Wednesday, according to AFP.

Ukraine presidential Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak posted a message on Twitter on Tuesday night exuding despair about the fate of Mariupol.

“The world is watching the murder of children online and keeping quiet. Religious leaders and world leaders can end it by organizing a humanitarian corridor. Otherwise, they will also have blood on their hands, ”Podoljak said.

According to Podoliak, Russia is using powerful bunker bombs in the area. According to Major Volyn, the Ukrainians are completely besieged and Russia is attacking the region with a “tenfold” superiority with a wide range of weapons.

“They have a complete advantage in air warfare, artillery, equipment and the number of soldiers. We will fight until the last, but we have very little time left, ”Volyna said, saying that this may be her last message to the outside world.

Swedish Docent of the National Defense College and university journal Ilmari Käihkö estimates on Tuesday for HSthat Mariupol will have to surrender to Russia’s Victory Day celebrations by 9 May at the latest.

“The situation in Mariupol looks very difficult. Ukrainian support forces are so far away that they will hardly get there, ”he said.

The New York Times on Tuesday night interviewed Ukrainian soldiers said their only straw card was for Ukraine to send troops to break the Russian siege and bring the people in the steel plant area to safety.

“We have been besieged. They are bombarding us with everything possible, ”a soldier named Gasim had reported in a 15-minute Whatsapp video call that was interrupted.

Russia has called in the past for Ukrainian troops to surrender. For example, last Sunday the time limit for surrender was set at 1 p.m.

“If there is still opposition, everything will be eliminated,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said announced then.

As of Wednesday, Russia is demanding that at 1:30 p.m., all parties commit to a ceasefire. After that, Ukrainian troops and the foreign fighters supporting them should withdraw without arms and ammunition from the Azovstal area, east of the center of Mariupol, from 2 p.m.

Russia’s defense ministry accused Ukraine’s “lying and cunning” political leadership of not allowing Ukrainian soldiers to surrender in Mariupol. Russia claims to have heard radio messages from Ukrainian soldiers that they are desperate and ready to surrender, but they would fear being subjected to martial law and even executed if they defied Kiev’s military leadership.

Tamara, 71, a resident of Mariupol, wept in front of a destroyed residential building on Tuesday.

Britannian According to an intelligence report released on Tuesday, the progress of the Russian armed forces in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine has suffered from “environmental, logistical and technical challenges”.

In addition, according to the British, Russia is facing well-motivated Ukrainian soldiers who have managed to repel “numerous” attempts at attack.

“Russia’s inability to defeat Mariupol’s resistance, as well as the indiscriminate attacks by Russian forces on the civilian population, reflect their repeated inability to achieve their goals as quickly as they would like,” the British intelligence review said.