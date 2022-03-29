Russian attack Russia must weaken enough for the peace talks to succeed, the researcher says

According to researcher Jussi Lassila, currently Ukraine and Russia can only agree on tactical ceasefires and evacuations. The possible poisonings, he said, could be about the Kremlin’s distrust of its own.

Ukraine and Russian peace negotiators are looking for a path towards a ceasefire as talks continue on Tuesday in Istanbul, Turkey. This is the first time in two weeks that the Ukrainian and Russian delegations will meet face to face.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said before the talks that progress is to be made in Turkey, at least on humanitarian issues and, at best, a ceasefire.

“We don’t trade with people, with land or sovereignty, ”Kuleba told Reuters.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Jussi Lassila sees that the Kremlin’s minimum goal is to get Ukraine to recognize the status of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces and the Crimean peninsula.

“Ukraine is certainly not going to do that. And if Ukraine did, would Russia be content? ”

Lassila is convinced that Russia is not yet ready to withdraw from Ukraine. A solution can only be reached when Russia is exhausted from waging war at its current intensity.

“Russia must weaken enough, to put it bluntly.”

This is also denied by Russia’s announcement to focus more on southern and eastern Ukraine. The shift in tactics has been seen as a sign that Russia will not be able to take over Kiev with its current manpower, so it must choose its struggle.

Lassilan according to him, in the near future negotiations can only agree on tactical ceasefires and evacuation corridors. The core problem of the negotiations, however, is that Russia sees no agency in Ukraine.

According to Lassila, Russia’s negotiating position is now slightly better than Ukraine’s, as Ukraine cannot make any demands that Russia would be willing to comply with.

“But Russia is at an impasse, where it still has a power political superiority. However, that is by no means a dictating superiority. ”

Lassila believes that the position of Crimea will not be resolved in this war either. The only solution would be an international observation vote on the autonomy of the peninsula.

However, according to Lassila, this only applies to the post-Putin period.

According to Lassila, the talks are not about Ukraine’s NATO efforts at all. Nor will Ukraine and Russia be able to agree on anything in practice, because the countries do not trust each other, and the binding nature of the resulting agreement would be questionable.

On Monday several media report suspected poisonings involving Ukrainian peace negotiators and the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich had received symptoms of poisoning suggestive of a chemical weapon in early March in Kiev. The Kremlin has denied that Abramovich has been poisoned.

A Russian-Israeli businessman and billionaire Abramovich was in Istanbul on Tuesday and will act as a mediator in the talks.

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich (left) listened to introductory speech by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as talks began in Istanbul on Tuesday.

According to Lassila, poisonings around the war are possible and can speak of revenge and warning.

“Russia has a lot of conflicting goals around this pattern. The situation may not be right under anyone’s control. Putin lives in his own reality and gives orders, but it is obvious that they cannot be obeyed on the battlefields and at other levels. ”

According to Lassila, this could be an expression of the Kremlin’s distrust of whether the oligarchs are communicating the right agenda in the peace talks.

“Distrust is a chronic feature of the Russian regime that has unfortunately deepened these weeks.”