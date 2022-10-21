Russian attack | Russia might blow up the Kahovka dam: it would cause a huge flood in dozens of population centers

The president of Ukraine warned on Thursday that Russia has installed explosives in the hydroelectric dam. Exploding the dam would cause a huge and rapid flood in the population centers along the banks of the Dnieper, including Kherson.

Russia is likely to continue preparations for an attack on the Kahovka hydropower plant in the Kherson region of Ukraine, estimates the US-based research organization The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its recent review. According to ISW, Russia plans to stage the attack for Ukraine.

President of Ukraine VOlodymyr Zelenskyi warned on Thursday that Russian forces have planted explosives in the hydroelectric dam. Exploding the dam would cause massive and rapid flooding in population centers along the banks of the Dnieper, including Kherson. In total, blowing up the dam would affect more than 80 population centers, according to Zelensky.

The large dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant forms the Kahovka reservoir, which is the eighth largest reservoir in Europe.

Russian sources have instead accused Ukraine of bombing the dam. According to ISW’s assessment, Russia is preparing the story that its troops will blow up the dam while retreating from western Kherson and then blame Ukraine for what happened.

By blowing up the dam and causing a flood, the Russian troops can partially try to protect their retreat to the eastern side of the Kherson region.

ISW estimates that the Russian occupation forces are likely to prepare to withdraw west of the Dnieper from the path of a threatening Ukrainian advance.

It has been reported that in Kherson, for example, Russian troops robbed a fire station and transported stolen fire trucks and civilian vehicles to the east of the Dnieper. Russia has also moved military equipment to the east side of the river.

According to ISW, it is militarily reasonable for Russia to withdraw its soldiers and equipment in an orderly manner from the path of an attack on Ukraine.

ISW states that Russia has probably learned from its mistakes after the chaotic retreat in the Kharkiv region. The Russian troops fled in panic in the Kharkiv region from the Ukrainian counterattack, leaving a large amount of Russian military equipment in Ukraine’s possession.