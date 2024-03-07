Russian attack | Russia may soon start a race against the support of the West – Experts assess the situation at the front in Ukraine

Russian on the second anniversary of the war of aggression started by the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a speech at Hostomel airport near Kyiv.

Ukraine will defeat Russia, he assured the audience. The country had already fought for victory for 730 days.

A week earlier, however, Ukraine had been forced to withdraw from the town of Avdijivka in the Donetsk region. The armed forces threatened to remain there under Russian blockade.

The fall of Avdijivka is linked to two problems that are increasingly crippling Ukraine's defense capabilities. The country does not have enough ammunition or soldiers.

Although President Zelenskyi raised the will to win at the Hostomel airport, the fact is that the will to win alone does not support the Ukrainian armed forces on the eastern front. The country would not only have to get more ammunition urgently, but also start its military deployment in order to manage to maintain its defense line.

In this story, HS goes through four questions to find out which direction the war in Ukraine is going now.

What kind of situation prevails on the eastern front?

Last since the end of the year, Russia has gained superiority on the front.

This is how the professor of international politics at the University of Tampere assessed the situation Tuomas Forsberg and a specialist researcher at the National Defense University Pentti Forsström.

According to them, the initiative is again in Russia.

“The initiative has shifted to Russia after it has increased its ammunition production and increased the number of soldiers at the front. Russia has material superiority,” says Forsberg.

“Russia has superiority in artillery, missiles and rocket launchers. It manifests itself as a whole in airstrikes deeper into the interior of Ukraine. During the last two weeks, they have been on an accelerating curve,” adds Forsström.

The accuracy of the losses reported to the public is difficult to assess from both sides. Ukraine and Russia are believed to be downplaying the death tolls of their soldiers.

Zelenskyi argued in his press conference at the end of February, that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had died in the war. Working with volunteers, updating the death tolls of Ukrainian soldiers UALosses database according to the real number would be more than 42,000. Even the numbers reported by the database cannot be considered completely reliable.

The death rates of Russian soldiers also vary depending on the source. The Russian opposition media Meduza and Mediazona, combining information from death notices and inheritance registers, have estimated that 66,000–88,000 Russian soldiers would have fallen in the war by the end of last year.

of The Economist according to the British Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, estimates the number of Russian soldiers who died during the war at 70,000, while the estimate of the US authorities reaches as high as 120,000 dead.

Are Ukraine's resources on the wane?

Ukraine is at the bottom of the frontal war, and especially the loss of the city of Avdijivka speaks of the waning of resources.

Ukraine's problems culminate especially in the shortage of ammunition, which Forsberg characterizes as chronic. Signs of a shortage began to appear already last fall, when Ukraine's advance on the eastern front stopped. Without artillery fire on the front, the progress is not worse.

The background of the ammunition shortage is largely influenced by the freezing of US support. The latest aid package for Ukraine is still stuck under the internal political twist of Congress. It would be around 55 billion euros.

“Ukraine's ability to continue the offensive on the front has been hindered by the cutoff of US support. This makes it unrealistic to hope that Ukraine would succeed in driving the Russians out of its territory,” says Forsberg.

In addition to the ammunition shortage, there is a shortage of soldiers. This is partly due to the delay in launching the business in Ukraine.

On Christmas day, the country's parliament received the government's proposal on the new conscription law. Under it, Ukraine could order 450,000–500,000 new soldiers for military service.

“The business launch is being prepared, but it has faced both political and social opposition. After all, young men are also needed on the home front to keep life going. It is by no means self-evident that all young men will be sent to the front,” says Forsström.

Forsström still considers the launch of the movement inevitable.

“It is necessary in terms of power relations.”

What are the current Ukrainian chips?

Forsberg and Forsström both emphasize that Ukraine's ability to fight wars is not collapsing, even though the country is at a low point on the eastern front.

“Ukraine's defense capability is being tested, but Ukraine is not collapsing. It is still capable of carrying out precision strikes against Russia,” says specialist researcher Forsström from the National Defense University.

His attention has been particularly drawn to the high success rate with which Ukraine has shot down Russian planes and missiles since the turn of the year.

“Actually, throughout the entire war, Ukraine has tried to strike at important targets behind the front line in Russia. Targets have been maintenance connections and warehouses as well as airplanes.”

Forsström praises the strategy as reasonable.

“You don't cut capillaries, you cut arteries. This makes it difficult for the Russian organization to operate. It's about influencing the system, which ultimately makes more sense than killing individual people.”

International politics professor Forsberg, on the other hand, emphasizes that Russia's superiority on the eastern front does not automatically mean that the front line will be pushed deeper into Ukraine.

“Russia's progress itself is still very difficult, and the losses and costs of the war are also heavy for it.”

What are the next steps of the war of aggression started by Russia?

Coming prediction can be just a guess at best. Forsberg reminds that the war in Ukraine has also had enough unpredictable twists and turns so far.

“Such was the salary army of the founder of Wagner, for example Yevgeny Prigozhin last summer's Midsummer adventure.”

Forsberg estimates that the current position war will continue at least for the time being. What is decisive for Ukraine regarding the direction of the war is how the arms aid will continue and how quickly it will arrive. The business launch would also have to be started.

“What matters to young people is whether they go to the front to defend or to attack. The first option is worse for them, because the losses when attacking are usually greater than when defending.”

Forsström, on the other hand, thinks that the Russian presidential election will form a watershed in what form the war will take during the spring.

“Vladimir Putin's after winning the election, he has the right to continue the war again. My assessment is that after the elections he will try to reach some kind of solution in the war.”

According to Forsström, it may ultimately be a race with the support promised to Ukraine by the West.

“The Russians are rushing a solution before Western support has time to improve Ukraine's defense capabilities from the current level. I expect the Russians to attack either in spring or summer at the latest. It is not in Russia's interest that the conflict freezes into a positional war.”

Russian Ukrainians also seem to be preparing for the attack.

In his press conference at the end of February, Zelenskyi evaluate the time of the attack as the same as Forsström. It happens either in spring or summer.

“It will be difficult for us in the coming months,” he stated and emphasized Ukraine's immediate need for support.

“Whether Ukraine will lose, whether there will be many casualties, depends on you, our partners, the Western world.”