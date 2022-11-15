Russian attack | Russia launched a major missile attack on at least three cities in Ukraine – “About a hundred missiles have been fired”

On Tuesday, Russia fired missiles at Kiev, Lviv and Kharkiv. At least in Kyiv, the attacks hit residential buildings. Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi spoke at the G20 meeting and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of stalling peace talks.

Russia fired missiles at three cities in Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials say, according to the news agency Reuters and AFP.

“Around a hundred missiles have already been fired,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Yuri Ignat said Tuesday early evening.

In terms of magnitude, Tuesday’s attack is comparable to October 10, when Russia attacked numerous Ukrainian cities with missiles.

On Tuesday, attacks were reported in the capital Kyiv, Lviv in western Ukraine and Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.

In Kyiv, missiles hit two residential buildings, says the city’s mayor Vitali Klytsko According to Reuters.

A Reuters correspondent in the city also says that at least two explosions were heard in the capital and a cloud of smoke has risen over the city.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhovin according to Kharkiv, there was a missile strike, and information about possible victims is being ascertained.

“There are explosions in Lviv”, the city’s mayor Andri Sadovyi announced on Tuesday on social media. Sadovyi urged residents to stay in bomb shelters.

The attacks in Kharkiv and Lviv were reported by AFP. The number of victims of the missile strikes is not yet known.

According to AFP, missile strikes cut off electricity to more than seven million households in Ukraine on Tuesday.

An apartment building burned down in Kyiv.

Explosions followed air strike warnings issued in Ukraine after Pres Volodymyr Zelenskyi gave a speech via video connection to the leaders of the G20 countries meeting in Bali.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andri Jermak comment on the matter on Twitter.

“Russia responds to Zelenskiy’s powerful G20 speech with another missile attack. Does anyone seriously think the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. In the end, though, terrorists always lose,” Jermak tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of stalling peace talks. Lavrov criticized the peace conditions presented by Zelensky at the G20 meeting and claimed that Russia is not to blame for the fact that the peace talks are not progressing.