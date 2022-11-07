Russian attack | Russia is trying to stage Ukraine as guilty of the Kahovka attack, says Martti J. Kari

The Kahovka dam is large by Finnish standards, as it holds 18 cubic kilometers of water. According to the expert, neither side of the war has a compelling reason to blow it up.

Russian it is possibly not in the interest to blow up the dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant located in the southern part of Ukraine, says the working life professor of security and strategic analysis at the University of Jyväskylä Martti J. Kari.

According to Kari, Russia could blow up the dam mainly in the event that the Ukrainians advanced to the area of ​​the occupied city of Kherson and regained control of it.

“In principle, by blowing up the dam, the Russians could build a strong natural barrier, which would be really difficult for the Ukrainians to attack,” says Kari.

Martti J. Kari

If the Russians blew up the Kahovka dam, the water in the Kherson region would rise about five meters and the Dnieper river basin would widen into a lake about five kilometers wide. The Ukrainians would not be able to easily attack it.

“If the Ukrainians had gone to Kherson, an attempt could be made to drown the Ukrainian troops at the same time. But the Ukrainians know this and don’t go to Kherson to drown,” says Kari.

The Russian troops have something to lose too. The dam is built on the Dnieper River in an area currently controlled by Russian forces. Russian defense positions on the east bank of the river would be at least partially submerged.

In addition, Russia would only benefit from flooding for a short time. A few days after the dam breaks, the water would already flow into the Black Sea and the Dnieper river’s level would return close to its current state.

Kakhovka the dam holds about 18 cubic kilometers of water. The amount corresponds to the water mass of Päijänne.

If the dam were to break, water would flow downstream for three days at a speed of over twenty kilometers per hour, Kari estimates. The water would rise to a height of five meters in a few hours, destroying the military equipment on the riverbank and drowning the people who were not evacuated.

“If you imagine the water level suddenly rising five meters, then it’s quite a disaster. There would be water in the area for three to four days,” says Kari.

The west bank of the Dnieper is arable and slightly higher terrain than the swampy east side of the river. If the dam were to break, the effect of the rising water would be greater on the eastern side controlled by the Russians than on the Kherson side. However, the water rise would also be considerable on the west side of the river.

Repairing in running water would be challenging

Dam safety expert Eija Isomäki Kainuu’s ely center describes the Kahovka dam as large compared to Finnish dams. According to Isomäki, many factors would affect the consequences of the dam breaking.

“First of all, what kind of fracture occurs there and how deep is the fracture, i.e. how quickly the water starts to move from there,” says Isomäki.

According to Isomäki, if the Kahovka dam were really blown up, repairing it would be really challenging, because the dam is located in a flowing river. If the dam were to explode, destruction could be caused, for example, to its bottom fixings.

“Of course it would depend on the force of the explosion,” Isomäki estimates.

Russia claimed that the dam was damaged by a Ukrainian strike

Russian rescue authorities claimed on Sunday that the Kahovka dam was damaged in an attack by Ukrainians. However, according to the local administration, the attack did not cause serious damage to the dam.

Kari sees no reason for the Ukrainians to have shot at the dam.

“It is Russian propaganda. They throw a lie in the air and see if anyone catches it. It’s like the Ukrainians have a dirty bomb or a bio-laboratory,” says Kari.

Russian sources a Himars rocket would have hit the dam. According to Kari, Himars rockets are so precise that they hit exactly where they are intended. So there has hardly been any question of stray shots from the Ukrainians.

According to Kari, the Ukrainians have no reason to blow up the Kahovka dam. A country already ravaged by war does not want its own infrastructure to be destroyed any more.

“Ukraine has no operational need to blow up the Kahovka dam. They could try to drown the Russians on the east bank of the Dnieper, but that seems very unlikely,” Kari assesses.

According to Ukraine, Russia has mined the Kahovka dam

Kari believes that Russia will stage Ukraine as guilty with its propaganda, if blowing up the dam does become relevant at some point.

Ukraine has recently suspected that Russia is preparing to blow up the power plant’s dam. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi accused Russia of placing mines in the dam and machinery of the Kahovka hydropower plant already at the end of October.

The fact that Russia has forcibly moved people out of Kherson at the same time as a counterattack by Ukrainian forces has approached the city speaks volumes about the preparation.

Blowing up dams as a warfare tactic is familiar to the Russians.

“The scorched earth tactic is a part of the Russian war, it has always been,” says Kari.

Crimea’s water supply depends on Kahovka

Although blowing up the dam does not seem likely, according to Kari, it is clear that the nearby town of Nova Kahovka will be fought over.

The city is important because it is where the North Crimean Canal starts, from where Crimea gets irrigation water for its agriculture. The canal is in a particularly important position in terms of Crimea’s irrigation water supply after the Kerch Strait bridge was damaged.

“The Russians are quite dependent on the water that is pumped from Nova Kahovka to Crimea,” says Kari.

Zelenskyi has said that the entire North Crimea Canal would simply disappear if the dam were destroyed.

Kari considers it possible that the Ukrainians will be able to liberate Kherson during November without crossing the Dnieper. He believes that a battle of artillery attrition will then begin across the river as the Russian troops defend themselves.

Correction 7.10. 19:27: The Kahovka river basin has about 18 cubic kilometers of water, not 18 million cubic kilometers. The amount of water is not twice that of Päijänte, but is of the same size class.