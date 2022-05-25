Russian attack Russia is once again flagging towards insolvency, the United States is closing a loophole that allows payments

Russia has handled its payments due on Friday in advance because the U.S. decision has been known.

Russian drifting into insolvency is still possible due to sanctions imposed by the West. Now the United States is tightening its grip and preventing its banks from accepting Russian payments.

Russia has been subject to economic sanctions since the start of the war in Ukraine, which in principle prohibit payment transactions with the Russian Ministry of Finance, the country’s central bank or the National Welfare Fund. Russia would therefore be able to afford to pay the bills, but the sanctions are intended to prevent payment transactions.

There has been a special permit in place in the United States to accept interest payments and repayments related to debt. However, the U.S. Treasury Department has decided not to renew the permit, which now expired on Wednesday, May 25th.

The permission of US banks to accept Russian payments expired at midnight New York time, at 7 a.m. Finnish time.

Decision makes it more difficult for Russian creditors to make payments to foreign creditors. However, it is not yet clear whether this will inevitably lead to Russia’s insolvency.

Russia may still be able to make payments to non-US creditors. News agency Bloombergin according to the majority of Russian creditors are in Europe.

Russia’s next $ 100 million drop is due on Friday. Russia began transferring money as early as last week because the expiration of the special permit was known.

“It looks like the Kremlin was trying to anticipate this by paying the bills on time,” says a senior analyst at Loomis Sayles & Co in Boston. Hassan Malik To Bloomberg.

“Even if they don’t run into insolvency with these payments, the issue will only move forward.”

Even if Russia does not get its bills paid by the due date, it still has up to 30 days to settle.

Russia will have to pay a total of about $ 1 billion in debt-related payments by the end of the year.

Financial markets an experienced forensic researcher In early May, Klaus Tuori estimated in the HS case that Russia’s insolvency is not very important.

“The market has been preparing for insolvency for a long time, so it’s hard to imagine that there would be any panic in the financial markets as a result. It seems that the sanctions have worked as intended and that investors also know, ”Tuori said.

Also Head of the Bank of Finland’s Monetary Policy Implementation Department Niko Herrala said no major disruption of financial markets is expected from the insolvency. According to Herrala, “the exposure of Western banks and investors to Russian government debt is only moderate”.