Russian attack Russia is closing its gas taps to Finland on Friday, this is how Finland has prepared

There should be no immediate problems with closing the gas tap, but the situation could escalate from the autumn onwards. For example, some bakeries are dependent on gas, and for some chemical companies, gas is an invaluable raw material.

Natural gas income from Russia to Finland is likely to run out. According to the Finnish gas company Gasum, the Russian gas faucet may close as early as Friday night or Saturday.

The possible gas cut-off is linked to disputes between Gasum and the Russian gas company Gazprom. In April, Gazprom demanded that Gasum pay the ruble agreed in the purchase agreement. According to Gasum, Gazprom has made other claims against Gasum.

Gasum did not accept the claim for ruble payments and the company also has other “significant disagreements” with other Gazprom claims.

Russia has already suspended electricity imports to Finland. Now there is a real risk that gas imports will also stop. Last year, a total of 2.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas was imported to Finland for EUR 927.4 million.

Russian share of natural gas imports was 92 percent last year. However, gas accounted for about five percent of total energy consumption.

In Finland, two thirds of gas is used by industry. The largest users of natural gas are companies in the chemical and forest industries. The food industry uses a small part of the entire Finnish gas pot, but for example for many bakeries, natural gas is a critical source of energy.

According to estimates, Finland’s current gas infrastructure, ie the Estonian Baltic Connector gas pipeline and lng terminals, will not be enough to replace Russian natural gas if it is cut off in Imatra.

What so what happens when gas supplies run out? Is Finnish industry being driven down?

An ordinary walker may not notice anything for a long time. Even in the industry, the bigger problems will only affect individual companies in months to come.

Gasum, which supplies gas mainly to industry, is prepared to secure its customers’ gas flow until the end of August. Gasum has also been in talks to increase gas imports with western gas suppliers.

Leading expert in energy policy in the technology industry Martti Kätkä says the closure of Russia ‘s gas tap in industrial energy use will not be a big problem.

“The energy side now has different-looking plans for how to replace natural gas. No major problems should be known. It will be expensive, but there will be no shortage of energy, ”says Kätkä.

“Alternative fuels exist, such as light fuel oil and propane. The Baltic Connector also came at the time of the count, ”says Kätkä.

Industry’s efforts to replace Russian natural gas are putting more cost pressure on a situation where energy prices are already at record highs. This will inevitably show up in the consumer’s wallet at some point in time.

“There is no prospect of this. All European countries are trying to catch gas from where they get it. ”

In Finland Gasum had a gas monopoly until 2020, after which the gas market opened up and companies have been able to compete for a gas supplier.

The Baltic Connector pipeline between Finland and Estonia was completed in late 2019. Through Estonia, Finland is connected to the gas storage facility in Latvia and the lng terminal in Lithuania.

Baltic Connector’s gas comes in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, Norway and Qatar, among others.

It is possible that gas supplies through the Baltic Connector will cease if demand in the market area increases. This can happen in the fall or winter. The capacity of the Baltic pipeline is clearly lower than that of the pipeline from Russia via Imatra.

On May Day, a GIPL transmission pipeline connecting Poland and Lithuania was introduced, connecting Finland and the Baltics to the European gas market.

The industry is also expecting a long-running joint floating lng terminal designed by Finland and Estonia. The terminal would be refueled with lng from, for example, Norway and the United States. It is hoped that the terminal will be operational as early as next winter.

In October, the first lng terminal connected to the gas network will be commissioned in Hamina. However, its capacity is small.

Pori and Tornio have lng terminals serving local industry. They are not connected to the network, but in principle the incoming gas can also be transported by road to the gas network supply station in Mäntsälä.

Companies have not woken up until now. Many industrial players have already begun to prepare for and invest in natural gas substitutes.

Of the large bakeries, for example, Fazer says that it gets most of the natural gas it uses from the Baltics. In addition, Fazer has begun building back-up systems to ensure that most products are completed even if gas supplies are disrupted.

Instead, the Linkosuo bakery is preparing to suspend production immediatelyif gas supplies run out.

Of the forest companies, UPM and Stora Enso tell HS that they do not use Russian natural gas at all. UPM obtains its gas from western gas suppliers through the Baltic Connector.

Stora Enso announced that it would stop importing from Russia in early March. At the same time, the company took steps to replace the natural gas used in the various plants. Now Stora Enso has replaced gas mainly with lng.

Instead, Metsä Group has used natural gas at the Joutseno, Tako in Tampere and Kyro plants in Hämeenkyrö. Half of the natural gas used by Metsä Group has come from Russia. In total, natural gas accounts for a few percent of Metsä Group’s fuel consumption.

According to Metsä Group, natural gas could mainly be replaced by fuel oil and lng in the future. Natural gas has been used, for example, in steam production and in the drying of paperboard coatings.

Energy company Neste’s Porvoo refinery is one of Finland’s largest users of natural gas. Liquid needs natural gas as a raw material for fuel refining processes.

Liquid said in late April that the company has already tested replacing natural gas in Porvoo with other alternatives. Natural gas is to be replaced by propane in hydrogen production.

“We’re even more confident that we can manage it [kaasutoimitusten katkeamisen] risk, ”Neste’s President and CEO Peter Vanacker said to HS at the end of April.

In a statement sent to HS on Thursday, Neste says that at present “a significant part” of the company’s production is secured by other options.

The problem in the chemical industry is that natural gas is used as a raw material, which is more difficult to replace than energy sources.

“There may be challenges for industrial raw materials. Certain petrochemical processes require natural gas, ”says Kätkä.

Chemical Industry Contingency Manager Jouko Kinnunen says companies have already taken action and some are also able to replace natural gas as a raw material.

“Some of them cannot replace it and this causes them difficulties,” says Kinnunen.

Kinnunen, who works on security of supply planning, says that according to current information, the end of Russia’s gas flow will not be visible at all.

“In the industry, the immediate risks are small. Due to Russia, the situation has always been unpredictable, but with this information, nothing happens immediately, ”says Kinnunen.

However, costs will certainly be incurred as companies have to prepare and make new investments. Kinnunen states that the price of natural gas has been rising for a long time and that is why some industrial players have reduced their use of gas.

“Especially at this time of year, the use of gas is lower when it is not needed for energy production. There may be problems later in the fall or at the turn of the year. ”

Preparedness however, the Ministerial Working Group noted last week that that Finland is prepared for the disruption of Russian natural gas imports. The gas needs of household customers and essential social services are also covered in the event of a disruption.

The use of natural gas in households is quite rare in Finland. Households are among protected customers, ie gas supplies to them will be secured for as long as possible. In the extreme case, the gas supply of protected customers can be secured through liquefied natural gas and biogas vaporized in the grid.