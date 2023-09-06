Ukrainian ports on the Danube ship wheat to the world market via Romanian ports.

One one person was killed and several grain warehouses, administrative buildings and port infrastructure were damaged early Wednesday morning when Russia struck the port city of Izmajil in the Danube Delta on the Romanian border with drones. The blows were caused by the regional director Oleg Kiperin including destruction and fires in several residential areas, reports news agency Reuters.

The Russian armed forces have accelerated their attacks on Ukraine’s largest river ports, Izmajil and Reni, along the Danube on the borders of Romania and Moldova. The purpose is to destroy Ukraine’s grain export, a significant part of which goes through the beds and canals of the Danube Delta, first of all to the port of Constanta to Romania and from there to the world.

Russian attacks on river ports have become almost daily. The last time Russia attacked Izmajil was on Monday morning with 32 Iranian Shahed explosive aircraft. Ukrainian sources claimed that two planes also crashed on the opposite bank of the Danube on the Romanian side, but Romania announced that the planes fell at the nearest 800 meters from the border.

This is what Russia did with the previous drone attack on Izmajil and the neighboring Ren city on Sunday morning.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in July of last year with the help of Turkey and the UN, on the basis of which Russia allowed Ukrainian grain to be transported to the world market in the Black Sea. The agreement ended on July 17 and Russia did not agree to continue it.

Attacks on Ukrainian grain ports on the Danube began immediately: Russian explosive drones set fire to the Rhine port in Ukraine near the borders of Romania and Moldova on July 24.

Ukraine was the world’s fifth largest exporter of wheat in the year before the war. In total, Ukraine sold 84 million tons of grain on the world market, in addition to wheat, primarily corn and sunflower seeds. Half of the exports went through Black Sea ports and a quarter through Danube river ports. A quarter of exports went by land transport across Ukraine’s western borders.

During the Black Sea grain shipping agreement, which expired in July, another 32 million tons of grain were transported from Ukraine to the world. After the agreement expired, grain ships do not dare to sail to Odessa, and the Danube ports have emerged as a significant alternative.

According to the port authorities, three million tons of grain passed through these river ports in May alone, reports news agency Reuters. Before the war, the common monthly grain volumes of the river ports were calculated in hundreds of thousands of tons.

Grain transporting it on riverboats against the current is not much more reasonable than loading grain into trucks. Thus, the Romanian port of Constanta has become the center through which Ukrainian grain loaded on the Danube goes to the world.

The grain is loaded in Izmajil and Reni onto ships that sail along the Romanian Sulina Canal to the Black Sea. The depth of the canal leading from the Danube to the port city of Sulina allowed ships to draft 7.3 meters. The ships sail in Romanian territorial waters and under the umbrella of NATO, staying in the Romanian port of Constanta.

“To guarantee security, NATO’s intelligence capacity is in use around the clock in Romania and in Romanian territorial waters in the Black Sea,” the Romanian Ministry of Defense assured in its written response For The New York Times last month.

In Constanta, the ship can take on more cargo or the entire cargo can be exchanged for a larger ocean liner. Ukrainian grain can also be brought to Constanta by rail, because there is a track from the Romanian river port of Galat to Constanta, the width of which is the same width as the track width of Ukraine, Russia and Finland.

Another option is to sail directly along the Romanian Danube-Black Sea Canal from Constanta to Galata and back, but this canal is only 5.5 meters deep.

Soviet Union once dredged the shortest channel between the Danube and the Black Sea on the Ukrainian side. This Bystre canal runs through a protected area teeming with birds.

The beds of the estuary will soon be filled with sand and clay, and the Bystre canal was blocked after the collapse of the Soviet Union. In 2007, Ukraine dredged the canal to a depth of four and a half meters. It was clogging up fast, but last February Ukraine dredged it to 6.5 meters.

The plans are to continue dredging so that an eight-meter shipping channel can be found in the canal. But it is located in Ukraine and Russia can practically destroy the entire canal with its missiles at any time.

The worst ones plans have been presented. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman and Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba agreed at the end of July on the chartering of Ukrainian grain from Izmajil along the Danube to the port of Vukovar in Croatia, says Kyiv Post.

The river journey from Izmajil to Vukovar is a thousand kilometers long. German channel Deutsche Wellen according to Vukovar port, there is exactly one grain silo of 40,000 tons. From there, the grain would still have to be transported by rail or road to the ports of the Adriatic Sea, so the plan is as if stillborn.

In addition to Adriatic Sea ports, Polish and Baltic ports have been planned as Ukrainian grain export ports, but land transport is unprofitable for large grain cargoes.