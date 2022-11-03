Russian attack | Russia is bombarding Ukrainians with cold – Rintamakyls are afraid of frost and are preparing for the worst

Russia’s recent bombing campaign aims to destroy Ukraine’s heat distribution, electricity network and water supply. The coming of winter drives the citizens into a tight spot.

Stepnohirsk / Bilozirka

Apartment buildings the courtyard is a grim sight in the village of Stepnohirsk in Ukraine, about ten kilometers from the Russian occupation forces.

In the courtyard, on the children’s playground, the climbing rope and gymnastic rings sway lonely in the wind. Russian bombing has hit right next to the playground. The Lada of the man who died in the attack has been covered with a tarp, bricks have been placed as weights for the blanket.

According to the locals, there was no military target in the area. The apartment buildings are perforated by shrapnel.

Here near the front line, people are still living in basements and there is no guarantee of electricity. There is no running water.

The war of aggression has continued for more than eight months.

The residents of the apartment buildings present the basement space they live in.

Apartment buildings the residents present the basement they live in, where members of three families live. The youngest is a 14-year-old girl, the oldest is 80 years old.

Water is stored in buckets and larger bottles. However, it is not drinkable, you have to get drinking water further from the village. Stored bottled water is for washing.

When electricity comes on, two batteries are charged in the underground shelter, which means that you don’t have to be in the dark in the basement after all. There are electrical tunings hanging here and there on the ceilings and walls. The villagers survive with what they can get their hands on.

The ventilation pipe is blocked with polyurethane foam and empty bottles so that the cold does not enter the pipe.

“ “Of course, we are afraid of what winter will bring, but we hope that we will survive.”

In the shelter built in the basement, the electricity has been adjusted as best as possible.

An attempt has been made to make the basement cozy for children with soft toys.

See also Dani Alves says goodbye to FC Barcelona: 'Even a 39-year-old lion remains a lion' In the basement, the stoves await commissioning. Winter is expected to be severe in Ukraine.

in Russia a fierce missile campaign is underway to destroy Ukraine’s electricity distribution, water supply and heating.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi estimates already after mid-October that Russia about a third of the country’s energy plants would have been destroyed in the bombings.

Read more: Zelenskyi: Russia destroyed about a third of Ukraine’s power plants

The amount of infrastructure destroyed now is likely to be even greater. The Russian bombings continue as the winter gets colder.

Last week, Ukrainians got to experience the president again Vladimir Putin full blown anger. On Monday alone, according to Ukraine, Russia sent about 50 cruise missiles to Ukrainian targets, but most of them were repelled.

A man repairs the electricity network in the village of Arhanhelski.

The bombing of Ukraine’s electricity distribution and water supply makes it difficult for the entire society to function, but its effects are especially directed at the lives of civilians.

For example, in the capital city of Kyiv, during the dead of winter, the average temperature drops to below freezing. Monday’s missile strikes alone cut off electricity and water for hundreds of thousands of residents in Kyiv. The damage was later repaired to some extent and electricity was restored.

For like this Ukrainians have received recently getting used to it: the sound of the air-raid siren starts to be heard through the mobile phone app and the remote control. Before or after the warning, strong explosions start to be heard from somewhere. There is often no time to look for a more sheltered place.

The most frightening thing about missile strikes is the unpredictability: where will the strikes hit? If Russia has already shown numerous times that it is ready to bomb, for example, children’s playgrounds, could the next missile or rocket hit this very building? When will the siren stop, when will there be no more bombing?

And all the time the following question gnaws at the mind: when will the new strike start again? According to the Ukrainians, this is exactly what Russia is aiming for: terrorizing the citizens.

See also Political scientist called Putin's meeting with Lavrov a signal to the Russians Svitlana says that she is afraid of the coming of winter. In the background, Ljubov is stroking a dog named Killer. Natalia peeks from behind the corner.

Stepnohirsk presenting a basement apartment in the village Svitlana hopes that the villagers would get a generator in case of power outages. And warm clothes for winter.

Svitlana and some of the other interviewees did not want to appear in the story with their full names.

Health care is no better than school. After all, there is a generator in the school building, which the villagers can use to charge their cell phones, for example.

“Of course, we are afraid of what winter will bring, but we hope that we will survive,” says Svitlana.