Russian attack | Russia is accidentally bombing its own territories because the bombs don’t fly all the way to Ukraine

Russian invasion

25.9. 19:56

This one since March of this year, an estimated 127 bombs dropped by the Russians have fallen in Russia or in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia, according to the independent news site Astra on his Telegram channel.

The information is based on Astra’s own calculations. According to it, for example, on Monday of this week, an unexploded FAB-250 bomb was found in the area of ​​Graivoron municipality. Graivoron is located just a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Astra according to which bombs are falling on Russia because of the technology introduced in the spring of this year. Since the spring, Russia has been equipping Soviet-era FAB flying bombs with wings and satellite guidance, turning them into guided flying bombs.

Such can be dropped from the plane far from the target, on the Russian side. Flying bombs dropped from a height can fly tens of kilometers away.

In this case, it will be more difficult for the Ukrainian air defense to counter the plane dropping the bombs. The problem, however, is that at least some of the bombs do not fly all the way, but fall on Russia’s own territory.

Especially FAB-250 and FAB-500 bombs often fall prematurely, Astra says. In FAB bombs, the number describes the weight of the bomb in kilograms. Often the bombs don’t explode until they reach their target.

At the beginning of July, it was reported that bombs had fallen from Russia in the Belgorod area. For example, a huge FAB-3000 bomb fell there, which damaged dozens of buildings when it exploded, said the Pole Daily Wrap website.