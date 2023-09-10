Russian attack | Russia hit Kiev with force: strong explosions were heard in different parts of the city

Explosions were heard in Kiev and its surrounding area for almost two hours. Parts of the plane also fell in many downtown districts.

Russia carried out an air attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported, according to Reuters.

At first, it was hard to tell how widespread the attack was. According to Reuters eyewitnesses, at least five powerful explosions were heard in different parts of Kyiv. A reporter from the news agency AFP has said that he heard a total of a dozen explosions around Kyiv. The footage shared by Ukrainian websites shows several damaged cars.

the head of the military administration in Kiev Serhi Popko according to the anti-aircraft defense, more than twenty airplanes have been destroyed. According to Popko, the Ukrainian Air Force announces the exact number of destroyed drones. According to Popko, the drones had flown over Kiev in groups and these groups had come from different directions.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klytsko said that one person was injured in the historical district of Podil. In addition, he wrote in Telegram that a fire had started near one of the city’s parks.

According to Klyshko and the military administration of the region, in addition to Podil, debris fell from the drones in the areas of Svyatoshyn, Ševchenko, Solomyan and Darnytsia.

In the Shevchenko area, the wreckage of the plane together caused an apartment fire, which was quickly brought under control.

So far, Russia has not commented on the attack.