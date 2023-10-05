Russian attack | Russia hit a village of 330 people with a ballistic missile, one in six of the residents died

The attack on the small village cafe is one of Russia’s most devastating attacks on civilian targets during the entire war.

At least 51 civilians were killed when Russia fired a ballistic missile at a cafe and shop in the small village of Hroza in eastern Ukraine on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:15 p.m., a Russian missile hit a building that housed the village’s shop and cafe. The building was completely destroyed. 51 people died in the attack, and six were wounded. Among the dead was at least one child, a six-year-old boy.

There were a lot of people at the venue in the afternoon because there was a memorial service going on. There was at least one family member from almost every family in the village, the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said according to the news channel CNN.

The village of Hroza is located in the Kupyansk district in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. The population of the village was about 330.

Photographer Nikoletta Stoyanova arrived at the venue in Hroza in the evening. Rescue work was still ongoing, and efforts were being made to clear the ruins of the building.

“The whole building has been destroyed. They are trying to identify the bodies, but the work is slow because the bodies are so badly damaged. Only a third of the victims have been identified,” Stoyanova told HS in the evening. At that time, the rescue work had been going on for several hours. Ukrainian authorities announced that the search was called off at 19:20 and the death toll was confirmed at 51.

Nikoletta Stoyanova says that she spoke with a 15-year-old girl who was at the funeral with her father, mother and grandmother. The father’s body had been found in the evening, and the search was still on for the mother and grandmother.

There were approximately 50 rescue workers there, Stoyanova said. Police are investigating the scene with medical personnel. The governor of the region Oleh Synehubov told news agencies that rescuers are continuing to work in the area.

Impact is one of the worst civilian targets since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

At least 50 people were killed and nearly 300 injured when Russia attacked the Kramatorsk train station in April 2022.

Russia used an Iskander missile for the attack. The Iskander is a short-range ballistic missile with good hit accuracy. The missile hits its target with an accuracy of tens of meters, and its explosive charge is usually around 500–700 kilograms. There are no important military targets near Hroza and the front line is about 35 kilometers away.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi demanded in Telegram that Russian terror must stop. At the same time, he participated in an informal summit of EU political leaders in Granada, Spain.

“We are talking with European leaders about strengthening our air defenses and our soldiers and protecting our country from terrorism,” he said on Telegram.

Finland is represented at the EU meeting by the prime minister Petteri Orpo.

Secretary General of the UN António Guterres strongly condemned the attack, the news agency AFP reported. EU External Relations Director Josep Borrell described the attacks as “a new dark level.”

The US presidential administration strongly condemned the attacks and described them as horrific.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin did not mention the attack in his speech.