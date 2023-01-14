Russian attack | Russia has struck all over Ukraine – “Everything is dark”, describes HS’s reporter in Kharkiv

Russia seems to have started a large-scale missile strike attack around Ukraine. It is feared that the attacks will continue throughout the evening, says Sami Sillanpää, HS’s reporter in Kharkiv.

Russia has struck widely across Ukraine on Saturday, Ukrainian media reports.

Missile attacks have been reported throughout the day in places such as the capital Kyiv, the million city Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odessa. At least in Lviv and Kharkiv, critical infrastructure has been destroyed according to the Ukrainian authorities. About 18 houses have been destroyed in the attacks that hit the Kyiv area. At least people have died in the Dnipro attacks.

Editor of HS Sami Sillanpää and the photographer Saara Mansikkamäki were in Kharkiv on Saturday, which Russia has attacked at least twice during Saturday.

“I woke up after seven in the morning to the fact that Russia was attacking with missiles and air raid alarms were sounding. The shots were clearly heard, but they were not very close to the center of Kharkiv, maybe a few kilometers away. The missile strikes this morning apparently hit the industrial area of ​​Kharkiv,” says Sillanpää by phone from a hotel in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv was also hit by another missile strike in the afternoon, which, according to Sillanpää, damaged the electrical infrastructure. As a result, the whole of Kharkiv is currently in darkness.

“Street lights, lights of apartments and shops, everything is dark at the moment. The Kharkiv subway also stopped running. I saw several trams in the city that had stopped on their tracks in the middle of the road.”

The internet is also largely down in Kharkiv.

“We drove [toisen ohjusiskun jälkeen] through the city, and the atmosphere was eerie. It’s dark everywhere,” says Sillanpää.

Before the war, more than a million people lived in Kharkiv. It is difficult to estimate the current number of civilians, but Sillanpää says that there are probably still hundreds of thousands of them in Kharkiv.

in central Ukraine the governor of Cherkasy region Ihor Taburets warned on Saturday morning that Russia might strike powerfully with missiles during Saturday. That seems to have happened.

“Russia has clearly started a series of extensive and large missile strikes around Ukraine. I have an air alert map on my cell phone, and the whole of Ukraine is currently in red,” says Sillanpää shortly before five in the evening.

It is currently a couple of degrees below zero in Kharkiv, but it will probably be colder at night. The continuation of the power outage raises concerns because of the heating.

“The attacks are expected to continue throughout the evening,” says Sillanpää about the mood of the Ukrainians.