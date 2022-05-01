Russian attack Russia has invaded Ukraine, but has Ukraine invaded Russia? Yes, the researcher believes, but both sides want to keep quiet about it

Ilmari Käihkö, Docent at the Swedish National Defense College: “If and when Ukraine has now come to the same conclusion that the war will be long, then they should start attacking the targets in Russia as well.”

To anyone it has not been unclear in the last more than two months whether Russia has militarily invaded Ukraine. Yes it is.

But who can say for sure whether Ukraine has attacked Russia? Ukraine and Russia have been mostly silent on the issue, although many believe this has happened.

“We do not confirm, nor do we deny. … We are not officially saying yes or saying no, ”said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Oleksy Arestovich In The New York Times on Saturday.

On April 1, a fuel depot in Belgorod, Russia, exploded. Russia blamed Ukrainian air force helicopters for the matter, while Ukraine denied it had attacked Russia.

In general, Russia has not wanted to make a big fuss about the losses it suffered during the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, Russia’s and Ukraine’s perceptions of Russia’s loss of men and equipment have diverged significantly. Ukraine has also sought to keep quiet about its own losses.

When Ukraine recently reported that its missiles had sunk a missile cruiser operating in the Black Sea in Moscow, Russia claimed that the ship had a fire and sank during the towing phase due to the storm.

Swedish Docent and University Lecturer at the National Defense University Ilmari Käihkö considers it likely that Ukraine has made attacks on the Russian side.

“If and when Ukraine has now come to the same conclusion that the war will be long, then they should start attacking the targets in Russia as well,” Käihkö says.

According to Käihko, Ukraine is using its attacks to break up Russia’s logistics chains, which have performed much worse than expected in the war. For example, the conquest of Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, became nothing.

“Russia’s weak point has been logistics. In the sense that this is quite logical, there have been attacks on such targets by Ukrainian special forces or aircraft, ”says Käihkö.

However, according to Käihkö, neither side of the war is willing to admit that the fighting activities had extended to Russian soil.

“There is a political risk that Russia would use this to motivate a declaration of war against Ukraine. And that would be an escalation of a shocking size, ”says Käihkö.

Russian official propaganda is still underway for a “special military operation” to cleanse Ukraine of “Nazis”. So the country is not really at war.

“Russia is currently struggling with how they will be able to mobilize troops for this war. And if they do this trick [sodanjulistuksen] they do, in a few months they will get mobilized and at that point the war in Ukraine will expand significantly, ”Käihkö says.

Ilmari Käihkö, docent and university lecturer at the Swedish National Defense University.

Of course, it is not in Ukraine’s interest for Russia to step up its attack.

“Ukraine’s chances of winning would be much lower,” says Käihkö.

According to The New York Times, Ukrainian and Russian media have reported in recent weeks about ten cases in which Ukrainian armed forces have been suspected of hitting Russian soil, such as fuel depots in Bryansk, on April 25th.

Former Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff, Major General evp Pekka Toveri says Ukraine has made at least four attacks on the Russian side. Artillery missiles, helicopters and special forces have been used in the attacks.

Former Chief of Intelligence of the General Staff, Major General Pekka Toveri.

For example, on the second day of Russia’s major attack on February 25, Ukraine is believed to have struck OTR-21 Toshka missiles at Russia’s Millerovo air base, about a hundred kilometers northeast of Luhansk.

“The attacks have sought operational impact by making it more difficult to service the Russian attack in the Donbass [Itä-Ukrainassa]. Apparently some effect has been achieved and the Russians have been forced to tie forces to protect the back, “says Toveri.

War and the propaganda surrounding it has forced both Ukraine and Russia into an awkward situation and to speak a modified truth.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has wanted to emphasize how much it has been able to inflict losses on Russian forces. At the same time, it has sought to present itself as an underdog who is increasingly in need of armed assistance from the West.

Russia, for its part, has wanted to hide its male losses, claiming that everything is going “according to plan”. On its home front, it has sold the war as a special operation, but at the same time a message has been conveyed that the entire Western world is under attack against Russia.

“Neither speaks terribly of their own losses. It is good to remember that Russia has said that it has destroyed Western arms aid in Ukraine. Ukraine has never acknowledged these, and we have no information on whether these weapons depots have been destroyed, ”says Ilmari Käihkö.