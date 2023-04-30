Russian attack | Russia has built hundreds of kilometers of fortresses both on its own lands and in the territories it has conquered

Maps compiled by Reuters from satellite images reveal trenches and obstacles in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions. Most fortresses in the Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine.

Russia has dug trenches, built anti-tank barriers and bunkers and mined thousands of kilometers of defense lines in eastern and southern Ukraine.

The scale of the fortifications is revealed by the news agency Reuters of graphics prepared on the basis of satellite images of the company Planet Labs PBC.

Russia has been preparing for Ukraine’s expected counterattack since last November by rapidly building various fortresses near the current front line but also far behind it.

The most equipment is in the central part of the Zaporizhzhia region, where Ukraine could advance south in the direction of the cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk and cut off the southern region occupied by Russia. At least the cities of Tokmak and Bilmak are completely surrounded by various defense equipment.

There are also strong fortresses in the northern part of the Crimean peninsula. In many places, there are several defense lines every 300–500 meters and the spaces between them are also mined.

Of the same satellite images reveal how extensive equipment Russia has built on its own soil east of the border against Ukraine. According to the Russian media, the construction of fortresses in the regions of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod in western Russia started already last fall.

Three regions of Russia share a border with Ukraine totaling more than a thousand kilometers. There are defense equipment along the entire route, although based on satellite images, they do not form a single line. The largest gap of a couple of thirty kilometers is on the border section between the regions of Bryansk in Russia and Sumy in Ukraine.

Further south, there are more trenches and anti-tank barriers. British Broadcasting Corporation the BBC the Russian-language service reported at the end of October that barriers were built in the Kursk and Belgorod regions in three consecutive lines. Based on the graphics, the furthest Russian defense lines are more than ten kilometers from the border.

According to the BBC, the same ready-made bunkers made by Russian companies have been brought to the area, which are made by the state Vesti news channel according to has been delivered in large quantities to the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Equipment based on this, one could conclude that the Russian defense alliance is preparing for a massive NATO attack on Russian soil. On the other hand, the hastily built defense lines are mostly empty, as the soldiers are at the front in Ukraine.

And the price tag of the whole fortress operation doesn’t look very big either. Economic magazine Kommersant said last week that the total cost of the border fortifications in the Bryansk region is 500 million rubles, or at the current exchange rate, about 5.6 million euros.

It can be concluded from this that the price of fortification works on the entire anti-Ukraine border will hardly rise to 30 million euros, even though there is more equipment in the Kursk and especially Belgorod region.

Russia has claimed throughout its war of aggression that Ukraine made attacks on the Russian side with rocket launchers as well as with artillery and airplanes. Ukraine has neither denied nor confirmed the claims.

At the same time, the governors of the border regions have told about ambitious investments in bomb shelters in the cities of the border region. There are traditionally no shelters in Russian apartment buildings.

In addition, the visibility of the regular army and reservists in the border towns has increased as Russia moves its forces according to the rotations and priorities of the war in Ukraine.

Of everything it follows that the Russian residents of the region are starting to be in a war mood, even though their western neighbors on the Ukrainian side are actually at war.

“The whole county is in the trenches,” a resident of the Kursk region commented in a message to a Russian-language publication in Latvia For the Spektr online magazine. “There is enough armor, there are sandbags in front of the windows, soldiers in bulletproof vests are everywhere.”

According to an anonymous city dweller, rural villages used to be empty, but now there is no housing to be found because everyone wants to move away from cities, military sites and other facilities considered dangerous. Like the Kursk nuclear power plant on the west side of the city – Ukraine has claimed that Russia is storing missiles at the plant.

Editor of the Russian-language edition of the BBC Ilya Abishev doubts in his article that the ultimate purpose of the whole fuss is to create an atmosphere. Trenches would therefore be dug for propaganda reasons.

Abishev quotes the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration Sergey Kirijenko: “Is necessary [ymmärtää]that it is precisely a national war in which every person must feel complicity.”