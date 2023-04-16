Russian attack | Russia damaged Ukrainian churches in artillery attacks during the Orthodox Easter

Russian troops bombed a church in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Two civilians were injured.

Russian troops have bombed at least two churches in Ukraine as both countries celebrate the Orthodox Easter, which is the most important holiday of the year.

Russian forces bombed a church in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which two civilians were injured, says the governor of the region Serhi Lysak In Telegram. Reported about it The Kyiv Independent.

In Nikopol, a 57-year-old man was injured, who was treated on the spot, and a 38-year-old woman, who was taken to hospital.

According to the governor, the artillery attack damaged the church, five houses, cars and power lines.

In addition, in the village of Komyšuvaha in the Zaporizhia region, a church was destroyed after Russia bombed it on the night between Saturday and Sunday, says the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Twitter. No one was injured in the attack.