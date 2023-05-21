Russian attack | Russia claims to have captured Bahmut – this is known about the situation

Ukraine denies Russia’s claims of taking over Bahmut. The importance of having a ruined city would only be symbolic for Russia.

Russia says he has completely captured the city of Bahmut. Ukraine, on the other hand, denies Russia’s claims and says that the fighting in the city is still going on.

The Russian state news agency has reported on the matter, for example Tass and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The city, located in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, has been the subject of all-out fighting since last August.

What is known about the situation and what would be the significance of taking over the city? We put together six questions and answers.

What is known about the city’s situation?

Russia’s and Ukraine’s statements about the situation contradict each other.

On Saturday, the leader of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken over the entire city of Bahmut. Prigozhin announced the occupation with a video published by his press service, in which Wagner’s soldiers appear victorious in the middle of a ruined city.

Later, the Russian state news agency Tass told, that Russia also says it has taken over Bahmut completely. The country’s Ministry of Defense announced this in a statement. Also the president of Russia Vladimir Putin has congratulated Wagner and the Russian armed forces for taking the city.

Ukraine has denied the allegations. Deputy Defense Minister of the country Hanna Maljar recently commented on Prigozhin’s claims, saying that Ukrainian forces would still be in possession of at least some buildings related to industry and infrastructure, but that the situation was “critical”. At six in the morning on Sunday, the Ukrainian General Staff announced that the fighting in the direction of Bahmut will continue.

Information from the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky statements on the matter have been contradictory on Sunday. Zelenskyi, who was visiting the G7 meeting in Japan, first seemed to admit that the city would no longer be under Ukraine’s control.

The president’s office later said the statement had been misinterpreted. AFP reports that Zelenskyi said that the city would not be occupied.

Open based on data sources from the front map it turns out that the vast majority of Bahmut city center appears to be under Russian control. In recent weeks, Russia has advanced steadily from east to west in Bahmut towards the village of Hromove.

The map is maintained by a Finnish group, which also includes HS’s fact checker John Helin.

Helin estimated on Saturday evening that Ukraine could still have a marginal position within the city’s borders, but its military significance would be vanishingly small.

What is the significance of Russia’s announcement and its timing?

Mixed Ukraine and Russia have sacrificed a huge amount of human lives and equipment to a small town whose strategic importance is not great.

Bahmut’s taking over would be the first major victory for Russia in more than ten months, so it has significant symbolic value. Russia talks about the capture of Bahmut as “liberation”.

“The previous Russian victories were from last summer, so almost a year has passed. I would question whether Bahmutka would be a great achievement”, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö assess to STT on Sunday.

Russia announced the capture of the completely ruined Bahmut to the day one year after the capture of Mariupol, i.e. May 20. On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the anniversary of the capture of the coastal city on Twitter.

The battles in Mariupol received extensive media attention last year. Like Bahmut, Mariupol was completely in ruins after the Russian siege.

Putin commended the troops for capturing Bahmut while congratulating those who succeeded in the battle with a state medal, Tass says.

What would Russia gain from taking over a city that is completely in ruins?

Although Russia’s claim of taking even the last blocks of the Bahmut city area from Ukraine should be true, it has only symbolic meaning, estimates the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its daily review on Saturday.

“Capturing them does not give the Russian forces operationally significant terrain to continue offensive operations or particularly strong positions to defend against possible Ukrainian counterattacks,” ISW analyzed.

John Helin is earlier evaluatedthat Russia’s victory in Bahmut would not increase Ukraine’s pressure to compromise or collapse Ukraine’s will to fight.

A destroyed building in Bahmut last November.

Is the “turnover” of Wagner and Russian troops feasible in Bahmut?

Starring Wagner is known to have been a mercenary army in the battles and possible takeover of Bahmut. Its leader Prigozhin has claimed that his forces will withdraw from Bahmut within five days and hand over the reins to the soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.

According to Prigozh, there are currently only Wagner’s troops in the city.

ISW considers the possibility of a change of forces unrealistic, even if the intention is true. Changing troops in the middle of battles is difficult, and in addition, the mutual coordination between Wagner and Russian forces has been assessed as weak.

The think tank also estimates that the Wagner forces are unlikely to be able to strengthen the defenses of their recent conquests in Bahmut sufficiently before their withdrawal to prevent a Ukrainian counterattack.

American The New York Times Ukrainian soldiers interviewed by the magazine believed that the exchange of troops is one of the enemy’s weak points.

Russian from the point of view of the political leadership, Wagner’s withdrawal from Bahmut could even be a positive thing. This is what Ilmari Käihkö thinks earlier in May.

Helin agrees with the view that Wagner’s departure from the front could clarify the situation and bring relief to the ongoing power struggle.

“Apparently, even at the frontline level, Wagner’s and Russian army units have had significant difficulties in cooperation,” says Helin.

According to Helin, the big question mark is with which forces Russia could replace the Wagner forces.

“Russia also needs its reserves elsewhere. Such exchanges can be challenging and have been militarily exploited by both sides during the war.”

Käihkö reminds that Russian conquests are not necessarily permanent.

“If Ukraine continues to fight for the city, Wagner’s retreat could be an opportunity for Ukraine to move forward. It’s also about how important Ukrainians see the situation,” says Käihkö, according to STT.

A screenshot from Yevgeni Prigozhin’s video, with which the Wagner leader announced the complete takeover of Bahmut on Saturday. In the background, the ruins of the deserted Bahmut.

Can the strengthening of Russian forces in Bahmut turn to Ukraine’s advantage elsewhere?

Ukrainian and according to British claims, Russia has brought more troops to Bahmut in recent days. Such a troop transfer could benefit Ukraine’s counteroffensive and allow it to weaken Russian forces on another front, The New York Times guesses.

of ISW according to Ukrainian forces continue to pressurize Bahmut from its northern, southern and western sides. It could hamper any advance of Russian forces from their current positions in Bahmut, ISW writes.

Strengthening the Russian forces in Bahmut can be useful for Ukraine on another front, as the forces used in Bahmut are away from the defense of Ukraine’s other attack directions, Helin also says.

“However, Russia seems to be aware of this and currently seems to have withdrawn, for example, paratroopers from the city earlier and is reinforcing Bahmut with weaker forces.”

A resident crossed the destroyed bridge in Bahmut in early January.

Is Ukraine blocking Bahmut?

Ukrainian according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar, Ukrainian troops have partially surrounded Bahmut from the city’s outskirts.

According to Helin, Ukraine started an attack on the outskirts of the city about a week and a half ago. The purpose will be to at least partially blockade the city. However, according to Helin, Maljar’s statement is “really optimistic” at this point, and there is no question of a Ukrainian embargo at the moment.

“Ukraine still has quite a way to go to supply roads for the Russian troops. It could even be said that Ukraine has succeeded in pushing the edges of the Russian blockade back a little.”

At the moment, Ukraine seems to be attacking mainly with the troops already at the front, says Helin.

“If Ukraine wants to close the blockade quickly, it will still need fresh troops from the reserve. Otherwise, there is a risk that the battle of slow progress in Bahmut will continue, but only in the other direction”, Helin estimates.