Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that Russia has carried out attacks along the front, including in the south in the Zaporizhzhia region, whose regional center is controlled by Ukraine.

Russian appointed governor of the Zaporizhia region in connection with the forced alliances Yevgeny Balitsky said on Tuesday that the Russian forces “made significant progress” in the area of ​​the village of Novopokrovka, reports news agency Reuters.

According to Balitski, the Russian troops "do not just hold the front, but advance gradually".

The village is located about 20 kilometers east of the village of Robotyne. Ukraine said in the summer that it had recaptured the village, but has since had to struggle to keep it.

of HS fact checker of John Helin according to Russia has managed to push the Ukrainian forces towards Robotyne, probably a few hundred meters, in the past few days.

“So in practice, a tree line or two north of Novoprokopivka has been taken over by Russia here. On its own, this is quite small, but part of this wider trend, where Russia is pushing Ukraine backwards on several fronts,” says Helin.

According to Helin, it is hardly about “significant progress”, as Balitski claims. Novoprokopivka is located about 15 kilometers southwest of Novopokrovka.