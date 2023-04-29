Russian attack | Russia claims that Ukraine attacked Sevastopol with ten Chinese planes

Four diesel tanks caught fire early in the morning, thick smoke still rose over the city in the afternoon.

Crimea An area of ​​at least 1,000 square meters is burning in Sevastopol after a fuel warehouse caught fire early Saturday morning following an airplane strike, according to Russian state television. Vesti news channel. According to the channel, the open flames were extinguished after one in the afternoon. Earlier, there were four diesel tanks on fire.

Thick smoke rose into the sky of Sevastopol still in the afternoon. The size of the fire area was also estimated to be larger than a thousand square meters.

Russian-appointed puppet governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev 50 firefighting units and 150 rescue workers were there during the day.

Ukrainian airplanes according to Razvozhajev, flew to the target at half past five in the morning in a swarm, and two of the drones got through the Russian air defense.

Governor of Crimea appointed by Russia Sergei Aksyonov in turn told the local Vesti Sevastpolja channel, that in addition to Sevastopol, Ukraine would have sent two drones to other parts of the Crimean peninsula on Saturday. According to Aksyonov, these drones were repelled, one by shooting and the other by electronic jamming.

The claim of the representative of the puppet regime could not be confirmed by independent sources.

Ukrainian military intelligence officer Andriy Yusov commented on the fire on Saturday.

Yusov did not say it was an attack by Ukraine, but called it “God’s punishment for Uman”. On Friday, Russia struck the city of Uman in central Ukraine. At least 23 people died in the attack.

According to Jusov, the explosion destroyed ten oil tanks with a total volume of about 40,000 tons, reports the news agency RBC Ukraine. According to Jusov, the oil supplies would have been designed for use by the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

He also warned the residents of Crimea that they shouldn’t stay near equipment intended for use by the Russian army.

Ukrainian media reported on the matter, among others Ukrainian Pravdaa Russian magazine Kommersant and a Russian news agency Tass.

From Sevastopolpro-Russian journalist Boris Rozin claimed the newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets according to which at least ten airplanes in three different squadrons participated in the attack. According to Rožin, it was Chinese-made commercial Mugin-5 airplanes in which the explosives had been installed.

Both Russia and Ukraine have previously claimed to have shot down each other’s armed Mugin drones on the front. American news channel CNN photographed such a drone in March, which Ukrainian soldiers said they shot down with assault rifles.

Mugin-5 Pro is also known as Skyeye 5000. It is a three and a half meter long commercial drone with a wingspan of five meters. The device can carry a load of 25 kilograms and fly at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour for seven hours, i.e. a distance of 840 kilometers, if no return flight is needed.

The manufacturer’s price for the airplane is less than ten thousand dollars. The internal combustion engine must be purchased separately, in which case the price will be around 16,000 euros. You can get the device cheaper from a Chinese online store. The manufacturer prohibits and condemns the military use of its website making a statement sharp.

News agency Tass says that according to Razvožaev’s spokesman, the fire would not threaten civilians, as it is expected to be limited to the port only. The fire site is located in the port area of ​​Kozatša Buhta, or Kasakkalahti, from where the journey to Sevastopol Bay, the main port of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, is about eight kilometers as the crow flies. Sevastopol Airport is located next to the fire site.

Governor Razvožaev said that no one was injured in the fire and that people are not being evacuated from or near the area.

Both videos and pictures of the fire were shared on social media. Based on them, heavy smoke rises from Sevastopol.

Among other things, the Osintdefender account shared a video of the fire on Twitter. The account says it uses open sources and follows conflicts.

Similarly, videos were shared by the Belarusian news site Nexta.