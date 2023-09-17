Russian attack | Russia claims: Attempted drone strikes again in various parts of Moscow

A drone attack has also allegedly targeted the southwestern part of Russia, Oryol, and the Crimean peninsula.

Russia claims drone attacks on Moscow and Oryol early Sunday.

Mayor of Moscow By Sergei Sobyan claimed early Sunday In Telegramthat both the Istra region and the Ramensk region in Moscow would both have a drone repelled.

According to the mayor’s prior information, there were no damages or personal injuries.

In addition A drone damaged a building in Russia’s southwestern Oryol region early Sunday, the region’s governor claims Andrei Klyshkov messaging service In Telegram.

According to the governor, an oil tank caught fire at the industrial plant, but the fire was extinguished. There were no injuries, and the situation is under control, the governor wrote.

Klychkov’s announcement was reported by the news agency Reuters, which has not been able to independently verify the claim.

Oryol is located more than 300 kilometers from Moscow.

Also Drones have allegedly been shot down over Crimea. Russian air defenses shot down four Ukrainian drones on the northwestern and eastern coasts of the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said early Sunday, according to Reuters.