Russian attack | Russia claimed that Ukraine attacked a prison in Donetsk and killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war – Ukraine denies having carried out the attacks

Ukraine says Russia carried out the missile strike to cover up torture in the prison.

29.7. 16:10 | Updated 29.7. 18:30

Russian the Ministry of Defense claimed on Friday that Ukraine had struck the Donetsk region. According to the ministry, the attack hit the prison and killed 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

According to Russia, an additional 75 people were wounded in the attack, which was allegedly carried out with a Himars rocket launcher.

Ukraine has denied that it carried out the attacks.

“Several Ukrainian soldiers surrender knowing that they will be treated humanely on the Russian side. This shameless provocation was done to intimidate Ukrainian soldiers and prevent their surrender,” a representative of the Russian Defense Ministry said at a press conference, according to Reuters news agency.

Both Ukraine and Russia started their own criminal investigation into the attack, according to the news agency Reuters and the British newspaper, among others The Guardian.

The intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine suggested on Friday that a Russian mercenary army known as the Wagner Group was behind the missile strike.

Soldiers of pro-Russian forces watched as Ukrainian troops who surrendered from the Azov steel factory were transported away from the factory area in Mariupol on May 20.

Russian among the dead prisoners of war were, among others, members of the Azov battalion, which defended the Azovstal steel plant in the city of Mariupol for a long time in April-May. Russia has repeatedly described the Azov Battalion as a neo-Nazi organization.

Ukraine says Russia carried out the missile strike to hide the torture and even executions that took place in the prison and to accuse Ukraine of war crimes.