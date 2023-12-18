Russian attack | Russia attacks in seven areas along the front

The striker seems to be taking full advantage of Ukraine's lack of ammunition.

Russian since the turn of the week, the troops have attacked strongly in at least seven areas along the entire thousand-kilometer front line in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In addition, the Russian counterfire has made the conditions of the small forward force of Ukraine difficult on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region.

Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi however, did not agree to call the situation a “deadlock” when answering journalists' questions on Monday in Kyiv, reports news agency Reuters. Zalužnyi already said last month that the situation was “leading to a dead end”, from which good he drifted the outspoken president to Volodymyr Zelensky with.

Ukrainian of the main staff according to Sunday evening's situation review, Russia crushed Ukraine's defenders on Sunday in 54 breakthrough attempts with missiles, air force and rocket launchers. In the north, Russian troops fired on the Ukrainians east of Kupyansk, further south on a long stretch east of Lyman. At the same time, Russia tried to advance both north and south of Bahmut.

In the south, Russia concentrated its pressure on the south of Velika Novosilka and Orihiv, trying to recapture the areas that Ukraine captured in the summer counterattack.

Marinka, located west of Donetsk, is the home of the Russian Telegram channel that follows the war Rybarin including practically completely under the control of Russia.

Harsh breast The Russian attack was around Avdijivka, northwest of the city of Donetsk. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Ukrainian forces repelled a total of 35 attacks in the region. According to the Rybar channel, Himik railway station located in the Avdijivka industrial area is completely under Russian control. If this is the case, the Russians only have a couple of kilometers to the city center.

At the same time, Russian troops have advanced on the southwest side of Avdijivka from the direction of the Donetsk airport, past the village of Opytne. This means that Ukraine is left with a strip about six kilometers wide that connects the defenders of Avdijivka and the Ukrainian-held areas in the north.

Avdijivka has been in Ukraine's possession since the beginning of the war in Eastern Ukraine in 2014. Russia has been trying to besiege the city since last spring, and in the fall it increased its efforts even more.

Economic magazine Forbes said on Friday, citing Ukrainian and US intelligence sources, that 13,000 Russian soldiers would have fallen in the battle of Avdijivka this year and Russia would have lost at least 211 tanks. Most of the losses would have come after the beginning of October.

Ukrainian the troops have been on the receiving end in recent days, and Russia is apparently trying to make the most of Ukraine's long-standing ammunition shortage.

Broadcasting company the BBC a recent report from the front says that the Ukrainian forces are focusing above all on conserving artillery ammunition. Chairman of the parliamentary group of the liberal Holos party of Ukraine Oleksandra Ustinova said ABC News in an interview with the channel that the shortage of ammunition has a “profound effect on the morale of the soldiers”.

“I'm not exaggerating, this is hell,” Ustinova said.

There may be some correction to the ammunition shortage if the president Joe Biden the administration and the Republicans in the US Congress will reach an agreement on a new aid package for Ukraine by January. In other words, Moscow strikes now while the iron is hot.

Ukraine last made a surprise move in November, when a group of special forces fighters managed to move across the Dnieper River in the Kherson region and establish a bridgehead in the fishing village of Krynky.

Holding the position has proven difficult. On Saturday, The New York Times published an article in which wounded soldiers who participated in the Kherson river crossing operation were interviewed. According to them, the operation is a “suicide mission” and the bridgehead “purgatory”.