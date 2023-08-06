Russian attack | Russia attacked a blood transfusion clinic in Kupyansk – according to Zelensky, there were dead and wounded in the attack

The Russian attacks have come after Ukraine carried out a drone boat attack on a Russian tanker near the Crimean peninsula in the Kerch Strait area late on Friday night.

The Russians troops have struck a blood transfusion clinic in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced the matter on Saturday and said that dead and injured people have been found at the scene.

The attack took place a few tens of kilometers from the Russian border.

According to Zelensky, the rescuers were there to put out the fire, reports STT.

Slightly earlier, Zelenskyi said in his evening speech that Russia had made a missile attack on the building of the Ukrainian aviation company Motor Sich, about 300 kilometers southwest of Kyiv.

Motor Siš manufactures airplane and helicopter engines and other components. It is one of the strategic companies that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine took over last November.

According to Zelensky, hypersonic Kinžal missiles, which are designed to evade anti-aircraft systems, were used in the attack. Zelenskyi said some of the missiles were shot down.

Motor Sitsh’s head office is located in the partially Russian-held region of Zaporizhzhia in the south-eastern part of Ukraine.

