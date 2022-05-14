Russian attack Russia and Ukraine are now fighting a fierce battle over the tiny Snake Island, which could have a significant impact on the whole war situation

Snake Island in the northwestern part of the Black Sea is small in size, but it is of great importance in the Ukrainian war.

Snake Island has been in the headlines repeatedly recently.

HS in the updated monitoring of the war in Ukraine about the island last week, among other things:

Russia says it rejected Ukrainian attempts to recapture Snake Island on Tuesday

British Ministry of Defense: Battles on Snake Island continue

Ukraine says it has struck a ship in the Russian navy near Snake Island

Black Sea on the northwestern edge of the Danube estuary, the tiny Snake Island has become much larger in size since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Russia managed to take over an island of less than 20 hectares for itself on the first day of the war, but the Ukrainian soldiers who defended the island achieved iconic status among the Ukrainians.

It was largely earned by the fact that the soldier of the Käärmesaari Border Guard responded to the Russians who demanded surrender with a sentence. ”russian warship, get the fuck out”.

Ukraine initially declared that the soldiers defending the island died. A little later, it became clear that the troops had become prisoners of war in Russia. In late March, the Ukrainian parliament announced on social media that the soldiers defending Snake Island were released when Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners.

A stamp was even made in honor of the defenders of Käärmesaari, which became a hit product in Ukraine.

In mid-April, Ukraine succeeded to sink the Russian flagship of Moscow in the Black Seaby which Russia had originally conquered Snake Island.

When Ukrainian troops sank Moscow with a Neptune missile strike, the governor of Odessa Maksym Marchenko announced that “Moscow was sent today exactly where our border guards wanted it on Snake Island”.

The Moscow flagship was sunk in the Black Sea in April.

Although Snake Island is not large in size, it is of great strategic importance. That is why there is now a fierce battle in the north-west Black Sea.

The island has a long history even before the current war. During World War II, Nazi Germany used it as its military base until it was conquered by the Soviet Union. During the Cold War, the Soviet Union built a radar and message base on the island.

The island got its name from the shore snakes that were originally there, which were completely destroyed during the Soviet era.

After the break-up of the Soviet Union, control of the island was transferred to Ukraine, but there was a dispute between Ukraine and Romania over it and the surrounding sea areas, which was affected by the discovery of oil and gas in the sea area.

The satellite image estimates that a line of smoke left by a missile near a Russian landing craft is visible.

Snake Island is one of the few islands in the Black Sea, and in the current war, Russia would be able to dominate the entire northwestern Black Sea if it succeeded in strengthening its position on Snake Island with strategic air defense and cruise missiles. This is what the British Department of Defense has assessed this week.

“If Russian forces manage to deploy their long-range air defense system on Snake Island, they will control the sea, land and air in the northwestern Black Sea and southern Ukraine,” a Ukrainian military expert said. Oleh Zhdanov commented to the BBC.

BBC’s the experts interviewed consider the fate of Käärmesaari very significant – especially if Russia succeeds in bringing S-400 anti-aircraft missiles to the island. It could “significantly change the circumstances of the war”.

Long-range missiles on Snake Island would pose a threat to Odessa, a major port city in Ukraine, among other places. They would also allow Russia to break into Transnistria, which has been a hotbed recently.

The BBC also points out that if S-400 missiles were brought to Snake Island, they would be only 45 kilometers from NATO’s Romanian coast.

Russian service ships have had only minimal defenses in the western Black Sea since Russia had to withdraw to Crimea after the Moscow ship sank.

April since the end, there has been a fierce battle in the Käärmesaari area.

Ukrainian troops claimed in the last week of April made a successful attack on Russian troops on Käärmesaari. Ukraine said the attack destroyed Russia’s Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and caused casualties.

In May, fighting has intensified further. Ukraine has sought to use video to prove that it has damaged Russian naval vessels off the Snake Island. Ukraine has reportedly hit Russian air defense and service ships with unmanned Bayraktar planes.

On Thursday, among other things, the US channel CNN reported that Ukraine had managed to damage a vessel called Vsevolod Bobrov off Snake Island.

Russia has similarly claimed to have rejected several attempts by Ukrainian forces to recapture Snake Island and at the same time caused “significant losses to Ukrainian ships, aircraft and soldiers”.

The picture shows a crane barge in the vicinity of a sunken landing craft. There is another landing craft at the quay

International media writings have speculated that recapturing Snake Island may currently be a very difficult task for Ukrainian troops, which are largely tied to fighting elsewhere.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said on Tuesday that Ukraine did not try to recapture Snake Island because it is much easier to strike Russian targets outside the island.

Still, it is clear that both Russia and Ukraine currently have a good reason to focus a lot on an island that is small in size but important.