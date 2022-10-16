Russian attack | Russia advances in Donetsk’s Bahmut, where, according to Zelensky, the situation is “very difficult”

The city of about 70,000 inhabitants is almost empty.

Ukrainian in the war, Russia is on the defensive almost everywhere, but on one front Russia still has the initiative. Russia is advancing in fierce fighting near the town of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine, albeit slowly and at a heavy cost, says the British public radio BBC.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Saturday that Bahmut, in the Donetsk region, is now Ukraine’s biggest concern.

“The very difficult situation continues in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions,” Zelenskyi said in his daily briefing.

“The situation is the most difficult in the Bahmut region, as it has been in recent days. We have still held our position.”

From the end of the week Russia claimed to have captured some villages near Bahmut, but mostly Ukraine was apparently able to repel the attacks.

News agency AFP interviewed a Ukrainian soldier who came from the Bahmut front.

“I haven’t slept, eaten or drunk anything but coffee for days,” said a 50-year-old soldier who went by the name Poliak.

“We lost two soldiers from our group of 13 soldiers, and five were evacuated,” said Poliak, who was slightly wounded by shrapnel.

Oleksandra, 67, took care of her husband Mykola, 66, who is suffering from lung cancer, in Bahmut on Tuesday. Next to it is a boiler that collects rainwater from the roof, which the grenade has made a hole in.

Although Ukraine considers the situation serious and is seriously fighting for its positions, it is by no means clear that Russia would greatly benefit from the capture of Bahmut.

Russia started the attack on Bahmut already in early summer, when the initiative was firmly on its side. In the summer, Russia could have continued to advance from Bahmut to Kramatorsk and Slovyansk. Now the situation is different, when Kramatorsk and Slovjansk are no longer within the range of Russian artillery.

Bahmut, with about 70,000 inhabitants, is almost completely empty of people. According to the report published by the BBC on Saturday, what remains are mostly the elderly. There is no electricity or running water.

See also Moments that made you a journalist A man crossed the river with two water bottles in his hands in Bahmut on Tuesday.

Russia is shelling the city heavily every day.

“When we retreated from Lysitchansk, we had exhausted the enemy’s strength,” said the colonel Serhiy Cherevatyi for the BBC.

He estimates that the same can happen to Bahmut.

Bahmut’s the name used to be Artemivsk. In 2016, a law came into force in Ukraine, ordering to change Soviet-era names to Ukrainian ones. Artemivsk referred to Comrade Artyom, i.e. the Bolshevik influencer Fyodor Sergeevwhich is buried in the Kremlin wall.