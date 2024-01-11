Russian attack | Russia accelerates attacks on civilian targets, two missiles hit the hotel

Attacks on civilian targets have increased in recent weeks.

Russia hit a hotel in Kharkiv with two missiles on Wednesday evening, local authorities said, according to news agencies AFP and Reuters and Ukrainian media.

13 people were injured in the attack. One of them is in critical condition.

International media have often stayed at the Park Hotel because it is one of the few places that has remained open despite the war. A Turkish journalist was among those wounded in Wednesday's attack. HS journalists and photographers have stayed at the hotel repeatedly during the war.

Two apartment buildings were also damaged in Wednesday's attacks.

Park Hotel after the attack by Russia.

Short two weeks ago, Russia attacked another hotel in Kharkiv. According to Russia, it hit the hotel because it housed Ukrainian security service personnel and foreign soldiers, the Russian news agency Tass reported.

In the series of attacks, among others, a British journalist and a Ukrainian translator were injured, The Guardian magazine told.

The cameras were damaged in Wednesday's attack.

Kharkiv the mayor Ihor Terekhovin during Wednesday's attack, 30 civilians and no military personnel were present at the Park Hotel.

Attacks on civilian targets have increased in recent weeks. At the end of December, Russia carried out a massive series of airstrikes across Ukraine, which has been said to be one of the most destructive attacks on civilians since the beginning of the war.

The day after the attack on Ukraine, an air attack on Belgorod on the Russian side killed, according to Russia, a record number of civilians.

Russia has continued to tamper with Kharkiv after the Belgorod attack.

The cities are only about 70 kilometers apart.

City of millions Life in Kharkiv became partially underground in February 2022.

Some of the local residents spent several weeks in the subway tunnels sheltering from the bombings when the Russian war of aggression began.

Last fall, it was reported that the city has started the construction of two underground schools, which should enable 1,000 students to study safely.

Before the war, 1.5 million people lived in Kharkiv. Financial Times data from October 1.1 million people are estimated to live in the city now, almost half of whom are refugees from areas occupied by Russia or near the front.