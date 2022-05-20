Russian attack Reuters: US wants to arm Ukraine with Harpoon and NSM anti-naval missiles

Exports of anti-naval missiles to Ukraine are a flammable issue, as they are feared to exacerbate the war. The United States hopes another country will send Harpoon missiles to Ukraine first.

United States wants to supply anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine to help the country break Russia’s naval blockade.

Officials who remain anonymous told the Reuters news agency of the White House’s plans.

According to Reuters sources, two types of anti-aircraft missiles are being considered for deployment in Ukraine. The first is a Harpoon made by Boeing and the second is a Naval Strike Missile (NSM) developed by Kongsberg in Norway.

The range of impact of the Harpoon missiles is almost 300 kilometers, and that of the NSM missiles 250 kilometers. Each missile is estimated to cost about $ 1.5 million a piece.

Missiles could be delivered to Ukraine either directly or from a European brokering country with such missiles. At least Portugal has Harpoon missiles and the President of Russia Volodymyr Zelenskyi has also requested to receive them from Portugal in April.

However, Ukraine needs missiles that can be used on land for missiles. The harpoon is mainly a naval missile.

NSM missiles can be launched from offshore mobile launch platforms, so their use is less logistically difficult. According to sources, one possibility is that Norway would donate missiles and their launch pads to Ukraine.

Naval warfare expert Bryan Clark The Hudson Institute estimates that Ukraine will need 12 to 24 anti-naval missiles with a range of more than 100 kilometers to end the Russian embargo.

“If Putin necessarily wants to stay, Ukraine could sink the largest Russian ships, as they have no hiding place in the Black Sea.”

According to the British Ministry of Defense, there are about 20 Russian naval vessels in the Black Sea, including submarines. Russia has already suffered massive losses in the Black Sea, most notably the Moscow-embedded Moscow cruise ship.

Russia gained early Black Sea domination in the early part of the war. Ukraine cannot service its troops by sea, and important grain shipments cannot move forward from ports.

Ukraine has already received Javelin and Stringer missiles from the West as arms supplies, but it wants more advanced military equipment from the United States. Ukraine has hoped to have weapons at its disposal to push the Russian navy out of Black Sea ports.

However, U.S. officials and congressional sources say sending more robust weapons to Ukraine poses a number of problems.

The use of such weapons should be practiced for a long time and the equipment should be maintained. In addition, the United States fears that its weapons will end up in the hands of the Russians or exacerbate the war.

The United States may not want to be the first country to send Harpoon missiles to Ukraine. According to a Reuters source, “one well-equipped country” is currently considering exporting Harpoons to Ukraine first, after which other countries could join.

