Russian attack | Reuters: Russia sank its agent into the Chernobyl nuclear power plant months before the attack began – This is how the nuclear power plant was taken over in a day

The rapid takeover of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was not a coincidence, but the result of a spying operation carefully planned by Russia and carried out months before the start of the attack, reports news agency Reuters.

When Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine on February 24, during the first days it managed to surprise the Ukrainian forces in many places and advance quickly.

The threat was that Russia would use a blitzkrieg-style strategy to take over a large part of Ukraine and force the country to surrender.

Russia’s solid assumption was that the Ukrainians would not have enough will to defend their country. Russia hoped that Ukraine’s central administration president Volodymyr Zelensky up to would give up quickly.

The assumption was wrong. Ukrainian troops deployed to defend their country, and the Russian offensive was mostly halted.

Full scale the first day of the attack saw one operation that gave indications that the blitzkrieg Russia was aiming for might have succeeded.

On the evening of February 24, Ukraine announced that Russia had succeeded in taking over the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is located right on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border near Kyiv. Due to its location, it was a strategically very important destination, as Russia’s most direct route to Kiev passed through it.

Russia took over the nuclear power plant when the Ukrainian soldiers defending the area laid down their weapons and handed over the nuclear power plant to the Russian forces practically without a fight.

The quick takeover of the nuclear power plant was not a coincidence, but the result of a spying operation carefully planned by Russia months before the start of the attack, says news agency Reuters in an investigative journalism article he published.

Reuters has found out how Russia has infiltrated its spies into Ukraine’s security, intelligence and defense organizations and how Russia’s infiltration of Ukraine’s systems has been much deeper than has been known so far.

Ukraine has informed during the war that there are suspicions in the country hundreds of people for treason.

It was announced in July the biggest news of wartime on the subject: Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova and director of the security service SBU Ivan Bakanov were shelved because investigations have been started against them for treason and the cooperation of Ukrainian officials with Russia.

The Reuters story examines how a large number of people have worked in the security service SBU, who are accused of working for Russia.

Senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Ryhor Nizhnikau said for HS in Junethat Ukraine’s security service has been “poorly functioning and corrupt” for a long time, and nothing has been done about it.

In the Reuters story, the head of the Security Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov says that “in addition to an external enemy, we have an internal enemy that is just as dangerous.”

Reuters the central information of the case is that the person who worked as the safety manager of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is suspected of treason. According to his lawyer, the charges are baseless.

According to documents obtained by Reuters, the former security chief is accused of “knowingly helping Russian forces in the attack on Ukraine.” On the day of the attack, February 24, he was not at the nuclear power plant himself, but on the phone instructed the military forces defending the area to “save their troops”.

Reuters also says that a source close to the Kremlin told the news agency that Russia has already placed its agents at the nuclear power plant last year so that they can bribe the authorities and ensure that the area is captured without fighting.

In the long run the article also reviews other Ukrainian authorities’ ties to Russia and the problems of the country’s security service. It also points out that, as a counterweight to the successful takeover of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, in many other places, Russian intelligence operations in Ukraine failed.

It is likely that Russian agents have given the president to Vladimir Putin an overly positive image of how well they had succeeded in their mission and how weak Ukrainian resistance to Russian forces would be.

In the end, the effects of the takeover of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were also minor. After the war had continued for about a month, Russia had to withdraw from the vicinity of Kiev and at the same time hand over the nuclear power plant area back to Ukraine.