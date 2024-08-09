Russian attack | Residents to HS: Air raids in Kursk every hour, hotels full of refugees

Russian invasion|Residents of the Russian Kursk region tell HS about constant air raids and refugees filling hotels.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. HS acquired information from the Kursk region in Russia, where the Ukrainian army’s offensive continues, using some exceptional methods. In some of the interviews, the reporter from HS presented himself as a person who inquired about accommodation possibilities from hotels in the area. Residents say that air raids are constantly heard and the hotels are full of residents who have fled from the border regions. Russia has declared a state of emergency in the region and says it will evacuate residents.

Ukrainian the army started on Tuesday a large scale attack On Russian soil in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine.

The attack surprised Russia, which declared a national emergency in the region on Friday, Interfax tells.

Residents of the city of Kursk and the surrounding Kursk region told HS on Friday that there are air raids so often that it is not worth evacuating hotel guests every time. They also told about airplane and helicopter sightings and hotels whose rooms are full of evacuees from the border regions.

HS acquired information partly with exceptional methods. In some of the interviews, the reporter from HS presented himself as a person who inquired about accommodation possibilities from hotels in the area. HS does not publish the names or identifying information of the interviewees.

One According to the deputy manager of a hotel in the city of Kursk, all the rooms of the hotel are now full of refugees from the Kursk region’s border areas against Ukraine.

According to the deputy director, the hotel has suspended its commercial operations on Friday. Now the hotel accommodates refugees according to the quota drawn up by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“The refugee must be registered with the Ministry of Emergency Situations, after which they call us and we reserve a room for the refugee,” the hotel’s vice president told HS.

Those residents who can afford it are now leaving the city of Kursk, said the receptionist of the same hotel.

Kursk from a hotel outside the city closer to the Ukrainian border, HS was told that the hotel is full of refugees from the border areas. There are no available rooms.

When asked about the situation, the manager said in a worried voice: “There are helicopters constantly flying above us. We hear when they shoot. Closer to Suža, the situation is said to be complete hell.”

of HS told by residents according to the situation, especially in the city of Kursk, despite everything, is relatively calm.

“Overall, the situation is relatively calm so far. I believe that during the next week it should be reasonably calm in Kursk”, one resident of Kursk estimated.

“In the future, everything depends on how well our boys perform,” he says. By “our boys” he refers to the Russian troops.

On Friday, the Kursk regional administration released footage of residents being evacuated by buses in Rylsk, Kursk region.

People queue for humanitarian aid for evacuees in Kursk on Thursday.

Air alerts In Kursk, however, noises are constantly heard and residents have noticed that planes are flying over the area.

“It is unclear what will happen next. The air raid siren sounds every hour, sometimes up to three times an hour. We hear how anti-aircraft works. Airplanes are flying,” says one resident.

of the governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov The Telegram channel confirms the story: will be announced on the channel of air and drone alerts numerous times a day.

For enquiry about how one should act in the event of an air raid, the answer of one of the hotel’s receptionists was quite exhaustive.

“We don’t do anything,” he replied.

The answer of the receptionist of a slightly more upscale hotel to the same question was that the alarms sound too often for the hotel to be able to evacuate its guests to safety every time.

“We have a special place in the basement. Previously, it was part of a restaurant and spa center. Now it serves as a public shelter,” the official replied.

“We give instructions that you have to go there [kun tulee ilmahälytys]but after that everyone decides for themselves what to do,” the receptionist said.

According to the official, the hotel still had free rooms on Friday, but their number decreased rapidly. More and more refugees are arriving in the city of Kursk from the border regions of the region, where battles are taking place, he said.

Kursk the governor of the region Aleksei Smirnov said on Thursday A cup according to that the evacuations of the area are ongoing around the clock. According to Smirnov, there are still vacancies in temporary accommodation.

On Wednesday, Smirnov said on his Telegram channelthat the situation is under control, and that the evacuations of residents of the border areas had begun.

Information spreading in social media and independent Russian media also tells the opposite story.

A resident of the Kursk region appeals to Smirnov from the social media platform on VKontakte:

“How long are you going to torture us? During the bombings, we have to stand at bus stops or wait on buses. Nothing in the region is ready to respond to the situation we are in now. How can we be saved [pommituksen aikana] when we stand in a crowd next to the buses?”

“ “Let him who can be saved.”

The Russian opposition news channel Ostorožno novosti, on the other hand, launched a messaging service on Telegram on Thursday video interviewin which a well-to-do resident of Suža klaupung talks. The resident says that they are lying on TV: that no organized evacuations out of the city have been organized, but that people have to fend for themselves from the fighting.

“No one saved [meitä]people saved themselves. These beasts from the government lie, hang a medal on their chest, and the people – let them save themselves, who can.”